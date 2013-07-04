Thursday's gossip column

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out our transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea are planning a £10m bid for Roma's Italy international Daniele De Rossi, 29, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the Blues' midfield.

Real Madrid winger Cristiano Ronaldo, 28, admits he misses former club Manchester United - but has ruled out an imminent return to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have put their bid to lure Tottenham star Gareth Bale, 23, on hold - for this summer at least.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 27, must submit a written transfer request if he wants to leave Old Trafford.

Premier League newcomers Crystal Palace are waiting to find out whether new Manchester United manager David Moyes is willing to let Wilfried Zaha return to Selhurst Park on loan. Fulham and West Ham are also keen on the England international, 20.

Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp wants to sign Tottenham's England midfielder Scott Parker, 32, as the Hoops aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester City could compete to sign forward Stevan Jovetic after Fiorentina hinted they were open to selling the 23-year-old for the right price.

Chelsea are considering whether to make an improved offer for goalkeeper John Ruddy, 26, after Norwich turned down a £5m bid earlier this week.

Manchester City's second-choice goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon, 26, is set to stay at the club after being told he is part of new boss Manuel Pellegrini's plans.

Premier League new boys Hull are considering a move for out-of-favour Stoke midfielder Wilson Palacios. The Honduras international, 28, played under Tigers boss Steve Bruce at both Birmingham and Wigan.

Manchester City want to sign Sevilla and Spain striker Alvaro Negredo, 27. The deal could cost up to £28m.

Championship side Blackpool are keen on signing Scotland defender Christophe Berra, 28, following his release by recently relegated Wolves.

GLOBAL GOSSIP

Former Manchester City striker Roque Santa Cruz revealed he is close to signing for Serie A club Bologna. The Paraguayan, 31, said that family issues played a key role in his decision to seek a move to Italy.

Fiorentina are close to signing German international Mario Gomez, 27, from Bayern Munich. The Italian club are currently offering £10m for the striker, although the Bavarians are reportedly holding out for £15m.

Italy international Antonio Cassano, 30, has joined Parma after just one season with Inter Milan.

Defender Carles Puyol, 35, has said he is determined to finish his contract with Barcelona despite being plagued by injury.

France international midfielder Dimitri Payet, 26, is leaving Lille for Marseille on a four-year deal.

New Rennes coach Philippe Montanier has said he is determined to keep midfielder Romain Alessandrini, 24, despite interest from Olympique Marseille.

OTHER GOSSIP

Liverpool have given striker Luis Suarez three weeks off following his participation in the Confederations Cup with Uruguay. The 26-year-old - who has been linked with Real Madrid - will rejoin manager Brendan Rodgers's squad when they travel to Australia on 22 July.

Goalkeeper Shay Given, 37, has been left out of Aston Villa's pre-season tour of Germany - joining 29-year-old striker Darren Bent on the periphery of Paul Lambert's squad.

Joey Barton's agent, Willie McKay, has taken the blame for the 30-year-old turning up two days late to QPR's pre-season training after he admitted he told his client the wrong date.

AND FINALLY

Bayern Munich's kit sponsors adidas admit they are "negatively surprised" by new signing Mario Gotze, 21, wearing a Nike T-shirt in the media conference to mark his arrival at the German champions.

Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has been enjoying his summer break by playing drums for one of the Czech Republic's biggest bands at a rock festival.

