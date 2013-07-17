BBC Sport homepage: A new look for the way you view on mobile

We are changing the way you can view the BBC Sport homepage on your mobile to meet growing audience demand for a design that caters for your phone.

When you first open the sport homepage on your phone, you will be redirected to our browser site (pictured top right) instead of the wider, desktop site you currently use on your PC, laptop, tablet and mobile (top left).

It will still have the same content and features, just designed in a different way to make the BBC Sport homepage easier to navigate and faster to download. Other key parts of the site will follow later.

If you want to keep on using the desktop version of the site on your mobile, then scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click on "desktop site".

The next time you visit, your mobile device will remember your preference, and you won't need to redirect again. You can reset this as many times as you like before you decide which option you like best.

The redirect is in response to the changing audience trends which now see more than a third of our audience accessing the website via their mobiles every day.

During weekends and live sporting events, this figure is significantly bigger - so we're changing our mobile offer to help BBC Sport to suit your life, wherever you are.

You can see the site here m.bbc.co.uk/sport