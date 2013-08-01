Latest football transfers - August 2013

From the section

The summer transfer window reopened on 1 July, but clubs have been announcing transfers all summer. Signings confirmed in and can be found on previous transfers pages.

Clubs will have an extra two days to complete their summer business with the window closing at 23:00 BST on Monday, 2 September.

To read the day's transfer rumours, visit our gossip column.

For all the latest breaking transfer news, follow Sportsday Live each day.

Biggest domestic deal so far: Manchester City's £30m signing of midfielder Fernandinho on 6 June and Willian's move to Chelsea on 28 August for the same fee.

Busiest club: Bury have signed 20 players so far.

Busiest Premier League club: Sunderland have signed 11 players.

* Denotes deal to go through on 1 January

31 AUGUST

Teemu Pukki [Schalke - Celtic] Undisclosed

Ki Sung-Yeung [Swansea - Sunderland] Loan

Kevin Theophile-Catherine [Rennes - Cardiff] £2.1m

30 AUGUST

[Peterborough - Swindon] Loan

[Swindon - Carlisle] Loan

Stephane Bahoken [Nice - St Mirren] Loan

Nir Biton [FC Ashdod - Celtic] Undisclosed

Ryan Brobbel [Middlesbrough - York] Loan

[Steaua Bucharest - Tottenham] £8.5m

Adam Dugdale [Crewe - Tranmere] Loan

Christian Eriksen [Ajax - Tottenham] £11.5m

Michael Gardyne [Dundee Utd - Kilmarnock] Loan

Gael Givet [Blackburn - Arles-Avignon] Undisclosed

Scott Golbourne [Barnsley - Wolves] Undisclosed

[Southampton - Leicester] Undisclosed

Paul Heffernan [Kilmarnock - Hibernian] Undisclosed

Matty Harriott [Sheffield United - Northampton] Free

Erik Lamela [Roma - Tottenham] £25.7m (reported)

Curtis Main [Middlesbrough - Shrewsbury] Loan

Pablo Mills [Macclesfield - Rotherham] Free

Albert Rusnak [Manchester City - Oldham] Loan

Nicky Shorey [Reading - Bristol City] Free

Abdellah Zoubir [FC Istres - Hibernian] Loan

29 AUGUST

[Rotherham - Motherwell] Loan

[Oldham - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Samuel Eto'o [Anzhi Makhachkala-Chelsea] Free

Mathieu Flamini [AC Milan - Arsenal] Free

Danny Hollands [Charlton - Gillingham] Loan

Matteo Lanzoni [Carrarese - Oldham] Free

[Blackburn - Kardemir Karabukspor] Undisclosed

Emile Sinclair [Peterborough - Crawley] £100,000

George Taft [Leicester - York] Loan

28 AUGUST

Marcus Bettinelli [Fulham - Accrington] Loan

Ben Marshall [Leicester - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Tokelo Rantie [Malmo - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Willian [Anzhi Makhachkala - Chelsea] £30m

27 AUGUST

Oussame Assaidi [Liverpool - Stoke City] Loan

Razak Boukari [Wolves - FC Sochaux] Loan

[Blackpool - St Mirren)

Mike Pollitt [Wigan - Barnsley] Loan

Enda Stevens [Aston Villa - Notts County] Loan

[Cambridge - Accrington] Free

26 AUGUST

Stephane Mbia [QPR - Sevilla] Loan

23 AUGUST

[Southampton - Carlisle] Free

[Wycombe - Blackpool] Undisclosed

[Blackpool - Wycombe] Loan

[Blackpool - QPR] Undisclosed

[Sampdoria - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

Andy Williams [Swindon - Yeovil] Loan

22 AUGUST

Myles Anderson [Exeter - AC Monza] Free

[Bradford Park Avenue - Hartlepool] Free

William Edjenguele [Coventry - Bury] Free

[Bradford - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free

[Newcastle - Crewe] Undisclosed

Charis Mavrias [Panathinaikos - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Paddy McCourt [Celtic - Barnsley] Free

Scott Sinclair [Manchester City - West Brom] Loan

James Spencer [Huddersfield - Scunthorpe] Loan

[Manchester City - Barcelona] Undisclosed

21 AUGUST

[Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Loan

[Galatasaray - Norwich] Loan

Wayne Hennessey [Wolves - Yeovil] Loan

Marcus Pedersen [Vitesse Arnhem - Barnsley] Loan

[Southampton - Crystal Palace] Loan

Scott Wootton [Manchester United - Leeds] Undisclosed

20 AUGUST

Jordan Adekunle [Unattached - Ipswich]

Craig Braham-Barrett [Macclesfield - Cheltenham] Free

Aly Cissokho [Valencia - Liverpool] Loan

Billy Knott [Sunderland - Wycombe] Loan

19 AUGUST

Tommy Miller [Swindon - Bury] Free

Scott Parker [Tottenham - Fulham] Undisclosed

18 AUGUST

Pablo Osvaldo [Roma - Southampton] £15m

[Watford - Blackburn] Free

17 AUGUST

Chris Dunn [Coventry - Yeovil] Free

Sam Johnstone [Manchester United - Yeovil] Loan

Andrai Jones [Barnsley - Tranmere] Loan

Mats Morch [Derby - Burton] Loan

[Fleetwood - Kilmarnock] Free

[Dundee - Kilmarnock] Free

16 AUGUST

Jeremy Balmy [Le Havre - Notts County] Free

Callum Bennett [Ipswich - Notts County] Free

Darren Bent [Aston Villa - Fulham] Loan

Nathan Delfouneso [Aston Villa - Blackpool] Loan

Michael Doughty [QPR - Stevenage] Loan

[Bayern Munich - Wolfsburg] Undisclosed

Jordan Holt [St Mirren - Notts County] Free

Dimitrios Konstantopoulos [AEK Athens- Middlesbrough] Free

[Bordeaux - Crystal Palace] Free

Joseph Mills [Burnley - Oldham] Loan

Ronan Murray [Ipswich - Notts County] Free

Marcos Navas [Recreativo Huelva - Bury] Free

Temitope Ayoluwa Obadeyi [Rio Ave - Bury] Free

Danny Philliskirk [Coventry - Oldham] Free

Nile Ranger [Unattached - Swindon]

Adam Reach [Middlesbrough - Shrewsbury] Loan

Stephen Ward [Wolves - Brighton] Loan

15 AUGUST

[Rangers - Crystal Palace] Free

[Newcastle - Carlisle] Loan

Etienne Capoue [Toulouse - Tottenham] Approx £9m

Ricardo Fuller [Charlton - Blackpool] Free

Steven Gillespie [Fleetwood - Cheltenham] Loan

Esteban Granero [QPR - Real Sociedad] Loan

[Celtic - Kilmarnock] Loan

Liam O'Brien [Barnet - Brentford] Free

Marcos Painter [Brighton - Portsmouth] Free

Joe Ralls [Cardiff - Yeovil] Loan

Theo Robinson [Derby - Doncaster] Undisclosed

14 AUGUST

Kyle Brownhill [Stockport - Burnley] Free

[Wigan - Werder Bremen] Free

[Tottenham - Hull] £5m

[Tottenham - Hull] Loan

[Sheff Utd - Wolves] Undisclosed

[Chelsea - Inter Milan] Loan

13 AUGUST

[Liverpool - West Ham] £5m

Matej Vydra [Udinese - West Brom] Loan

12 AUGUST

Marouane Chamakh [Arsenal - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Essaid Belkalem [Granada - Watford] Loan

Ondrej Celustka [Trabzonspor - Sunderland] Loan

Tom Naylor [Derby County - Newport] Loan

10 AUGUST

[Bolton - Brighton] Loan

[Aston Villa - MK Dons] Loan

Gary Medel [Sevilla - Cardiff] £11m (reported)

Kal Naismith [Rangers - Accrington] Free

9 AUGUST

[New England Revolution - Stoke] Free *

[Mansfield - Carlisle] Loan

[Leicester - Northampton] Loan

Ignasi Miquel [Arsenal - Leicester] Loan

[Liverpool - Bolton] Undisclosed

Adam Thompson [Watford - Southend] Loan

[Celtic - Nottingham Forest] £2.5m

8 AUGUST

Albert Adomah [Bristol City - Middlesbrough] £1m (reported)

[Port Vale - Mansfield] Free

[Atletico Mineiro - Shakhtar Donetsk] £21.5m

[Aston Villa - Shrewsbury] Loan

Shaun Derry [QPR - Millwall] Loan

Kevin Feely [Charlton - Carlisle] Loan

[Arsenal - Roma] £8m

Park Ji-Sung [QPR - PSV Eindhoven] Loan

[Huddersfield - Partick Thistle] Free

Andy Marshall [Aston Villa - Millwall] Free

James McClean [Sunderland - Wigan] £1.5m (reported)

7 AUGUST

Cristian Cuevas [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

Tongo Doumbia [Wolves - Valenciennes] Loan

[Hartlepool - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Mathieu Manset [Carlisle - Coventry] Free

Callum McGregor [Celtic - Notts County] Loan

[West Ham - QPR] Free

[Huddersfield - Bury] Loan

Adel Taarabt [QPR - Fulham] Loan

[KR Reykjavik - AFC Wimbledon] Free

6 AUGUST

Rafael Floro [Unattached - Sheffield Wednesday]

Luke Rooney [Swindon - Crawley] Loan

Reece Wabara [Manchester City - Doncaster] Loan

5 AUGUST

[Dundee - Southend] Free

Michael Harriman [QPR - Gillingham] Loan

Adam McGurk [Tranmere - Burton] Free

[QPR - Newcastle] Loan

[Valencia - Tottenham] £26m

[Sporting Kansas City - Blackburn] Free

Neal Trotman [Chesterfield - Plymouth] Free

3 AUGUST

Clint Dempsey [Tottenham - Seattle Sounders] £6m (reported)

[Livingston - Kilmarnock] Free

Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Bradford City] Loan

Ryan Williams [Fulham - Oxford] Loan

2 AUGUST

Chuks Aneke [Arsenal - Crewe] Loan

Neal Bishop [Notts County - Blackpool] Free

Christian Burgess [Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Loan

[Barnsley - Scunthorpe] Loan

Corry Evans [Hull City - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Elliot Grandin [Blackpool - Crystal Palace] Free

Marlon Harewood [Barnsley - Bristol City] Free

[Unattached - Tranmere]

Diego Lugano [Paris St-Germain - West Brom] Free

[Sheffield Wednesday - Bury] Loan

Bondz N'Gala [Stevenage - Portsmouth] Free

Marlon Pack [Cheltenham - Bristol City] £100,000 (reported)

[Havant & Waterlooville - Mansfield] Undisclosed

Stipe Perica [NK Zadar - Chelsea] Undisclosed

Frazer Richardson [Southampton - Middlesbrough] Free

[Leicester - Doncaster] Free

David Wheeler [Staines Town - Exeter] Undisclosed

Kamil Zayatte [Istanbul BB - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

1 AUGUST

[Swansea - Brighton] Free

Padraig Amond [Accrington - Morecambe] Free

[Burnley - QPR] Undisclosed

Callum Ball [Derby - Torquay] Loan

[Burnley - Leyton Orient] Loan

Julian Bennett [Sheffield Wednesday - Southend] Free

Tom Cairney [Hull - Blackburn] Loan

Simon Church [Reading - Charlton] Free

Conor Clifford [Leicester - Southend] Free

[Unattached - Notts County]

Steve de Ridder [Southampton - Utrecht] Free

Charlie Austin signed for QPR from Burnley

[Hull - Northampton] Free

Johnny Gorman [Wolves - Leyton Orient] Free

Karl Hawley [Scunthorpe - Torquay] Free

[Colchester - Northampton] Free

David Jones [Wigan - Burnley] Free

[Crystal Palace - Cheltenham] Loan

Piero Mingoia [Watford - Accrington] Free

Andre Moritz [Crystal Palace - Bolton] Free

Ben Nugent [Cardiff - Brentford] Loan

Craig Reid [Aldershot - Southend] Free

[Newcastle - Accrington] Loan

Jack Robinson [Liverpool - Blackpool] Loan

Adam Rooney [Birmingham - Oldham] Free

Marvin Sordell [Bolton - Charlton] Loan

Tommy Spurr [Doncaster - Blackburn] Free

Matt Taylor [Charlton - Bradford City] Free

[Chelsea - Doncaster] Free