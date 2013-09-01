Sunday's gossip column: Football transfers & rumours

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out our transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale's transfer to Real Madrid has still not been confirmed and the Spanish club have had to dismantle the stage they erected at the Bernabeu to present the 24-year-old Wales international to their fans as they have a game on Sunday.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants Real Madrid to pay an extra £10m if Bale is sold to a Premier League club within four years of his switch to the La Liga outfit.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign another forward before the transfer window closes as he is concerned at the lack of quality he has available in the striker department at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus have ended their interest in Manchester United's 26-year-old winger Nani, with the Italian club's sporting director Fabio Paratici saying the player has signed a new contract at Old Trafford.

Midfielder Nani made 17 appearances for Manchester United last season.

Swansea have warned Arsenal they are prepared to fight "tooth and nail" to keep hold of 29-year-old central defender Ashley Williams and striker Michu, 27.

Manchester United were preparing an improved offer for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Herrera, 24, after their £21m bid was rejected.

However, Herrera's father says that it would be very difficult for his son to leave the Spanish side.

Manchester United are closing in on the £40m signing of midfielder Marouane Fellaini and left-back Leighton Baines from Everton.

Everton will use the cash from selling Fellaini and Baines to sign 22-year-old Wigan midfielder James McCarthy, Feyenoord defender Bruno ­Martins Indi, 21, and Chelsea ­left-back Ryan Bertrand, 24.

Crystal Palace have made a £5m bid for Wigan midfielder Callum McManaman. Eagles boss Ian Holloway had the 22-year-old on loan at Blackpool in 2011.

Midfielder Callum McManaman was man of the match in this year's FA Cup Final.

Liverpool are ready to agree a £1.5m loan fee for Victor Moses, but city rivals Everton are also in pursuit of the 22-year-old Chelsea winger, who is not in Blues boss Jose Mourinho's immediate plans.

Manchester United are still hoping to land Roma's 30-year-old midfielder Daniele De Rossi on a loan deal before the transfer window closes on Monday at 23:00 BST.

Chelsea playmaker Juan Mata, 25, will have to ­demand a transfer in order to push through a move to Arsenal.

West Brom boss Steve Clarke is keen to sign Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe, 30, but face competition from Newcastle and Stoke.

Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell, 19, is set to sign for Championship side Wigan on a season-long loan deal.

GLOBAL GOSSIP

Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 25, will move to Manchester United in a £28m deal and the Belgium international will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday.

AC Milan have moved quickly to replace midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, 26, by signing Slovenia midfielder Valter Birsa, 27, from Serie A side Genoa in a part-exchange deal involving defender Luca Antonini, 31.

OTHER GOSSIP

Wayne Rooney is out of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday. The 27-year-old could miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine after having 10 stitches in a head gash suffered in training on Saturday.

Rooney was seen leaving the club's Carrington training ground with a bandage wrapped around his head.

Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, 33, has told striker Luis Suarez, 26, that he is too big for Arsenal, but he can go to Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich if the Reds do not qualify for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he would not be prepared to work with a director of football.

Real Madrid want Gareth Bale to miss Wales' World Cup qualifiers against ­Macedonia and Serbia after the Tottenham forward, 24, signs for the Spanish giants.

AND FINALLY

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, 20, may have missed the penalty that saw Bayern Munich lift the Super Cup but the striker has been praised for his courage by Stamford Bridge legend Didier Drogba, 35.

