Thursday's gossip column: Football transfers & rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Spain midfielder Juan Mata joined Chelsea from Valencia in 2011

Tottenham will make another attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata, 25, in January but will face competition from Italian clubs Juventus and Napoli.

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Derby County midfielder Will Hughes, 18.

Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy, 26, admits he was flattered to be targeted by Chelsea in the summer.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Sunderland are all interested in signing Burnley striker Danny Ings, 21.

OTHER GOSSIP

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is considering fielding striker Luis Suarez, 26, at Manchester United in the League Cup after his ban ends next week.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, 24, is on the verge of signing another multi-million pound contract - with Adidas - less than three weeks after he became the world's most expensive footballer.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez cost Liverpool £22.7m when he joined them from Ajax

Striker Wayne Rooney, 27, admits he had to swallow his pride and deliver for Manchester United after being denied a move to Chelsea.

Manchester United remain convinced that the relationship between manager David Moyes and Rooney can resolve the outstanding grievances the player has with the club and open the door to talks about a contract extension.

Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas has warned that his players' careers could be wrecked because of a fixture pile-up. His side face three games in six days.

Fulham want to make ex-Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen their assistant manager.

GLOBAL GOSSIP (supplied by BBC Monitoring)

A "below par" midfielder Mesut Ozil, 24, was "barely successful" in Arsenal's 2-1 win over French side Marseille in Wednesday's Champions League encounter.

Borussia Dortmund had a "crashing false start" after last year's Champions League runners-up were beaten 2-1 by Rafa Benitez's Napoli in Wednesday's encounter that had everything from a dismissal and injuries to a "raging coach in the stands".

Ajax manager Frank De Boer admitted to feeling "a little disappointed" after Barcelona thrashed his team 4-0 in Wednesday's Champions League match.

AND FINALLY

On-loan QPR defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto, 29, denies he was up all night playing computer games ahead of a big game for his club.

Manager Michael Laudrup jokes his Swansea side could become the home team in Valencia on Thursday - by fielding five Spanish players to their opponents' four.

