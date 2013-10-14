Monday's gossip column

Follow all of the day's breaking news every weekday with Sportsday.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Crystal Palace will make another attempt to sign Manchester City's Abdisalam Ibrahim when the transfer window reopens in January. The 22-year-old midfielder's loan at Norwegian side Stromsgodset is due to end in December.

Richards is yet to appear in the Premier League for Manchester City this season

Full story: Daily Mirror

Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew is considering a bid for Manchester City defender Micah Richards, 25, to provide competition for right-back Mathieu Debuchy.

Full story: talkSPORT

Benfica's 27-year-old Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay - who had reportedly been monitored by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson - claims David Moyes blocked his £18m move to Old Trafford this summer.

Full story: Daily Mail

Manchester City plan to give right-back Reece Wabara, 21, a new long-term contract - and a chance to play in the Premier League.

Full story: Daily Mirror

OTHER GOSSIP

Townsend could have left Spurs for Millwall for just £500,000 two years ago

Tottenham's 22-year-old winger Andros Townsend, who scored a stunning goal in an impressive England debut against Montenegro last week, has agreed an improved deal at White Hart Lane.

Full story: Daily Mail

Former England caretaker boss Peter Taylor is set to take over from Martin Allen at Gillingham.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel is keen to replace David Weir as manager of League One's bottom club Sheffield United.

Full story: Daily Mirror

England Under-21 manager Gareth Southgate has called for the introduction of a club quota to limit the number of foreign players in the Championship and the lower tiers of English football.

Full story: The Times (subscription required)

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle, recently appointed to the FA commission to help the national team, says the thought of managing his country again "hasn't crossed my mind. I don't see that arising at the moment." Hoddle says of the current England squad: "If we don't change things there will be a problem - getting 11 good players out there isn't too bad at the moment but I fear in three years' time we're going to be struggling big time."

Full story: The Guardian

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has admitted the Magpies have "too many" foreign players.

Full story: Daily Mirror

But Pardew insists he is "comfortable" with the presence of former Newcastle boss Joe Kinnear as the club's director of football.

Full story: The Times

For Saturday's home match against Liverpool, a group of Newcastle fans have organised a march under the banner 'Time 4 Change'. They are angry about the way owner Mike Ashley is running the club.

Full story: Evening Chronicle

GLOBAL GOSSIP

Victor Valdes, 31, is considering French club AS Monaco as a possible future destination after his departure from Barcelona at the end of the season, French daily Le Figaro reports.

Full story: Le Figaro

Tottenham coach Andre Villas-Boas declined to comment on Gareth Bale's injury problems, saying the Welshman was no longer his player, Spanish daily Marca reports.

Full story: Marca

Torino's 25-year-old defender Danilo D'Ambrosio is likely to have his contract extended at the club after some strong recent performances, Italian daily La Stampa says.

Full story: La Stampa

AND FINALLY

The Football Association have earmarked a 418-room five-star Rio hotel for England's base at next summer's World Cup finals. It is little more than a mile away from the notorious Rocinha favela [shanty town] where a German tourist was shot earlier this year.

Full story: The Sun (subscription required)

Liverpool's hopes of redeveloping Anfield are under threat because bats, a protected species whose habitat must not be "adversely affected" by building work, have been seen flying around the stadium.

Full story: Metro

Ireland Under-19 manager Paul Doolin said he "instantly thought of David Beckham" after Reading youngster Liam Kelly's remarkable halfway line effort against Sweden at the weekend.

Full story: Metro