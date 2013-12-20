Friday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

Follow breaking football news every weekday with Sportsday.

Transfer gossip

Chelsea and Manchester City face competition from Barcelona to land Villarreal's Argentine centre-back Mateo Musacchio, 23.

Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio (in yellow) has been capped twice by Argentina

Brendan Rodgers believes Luis Suarez will commit his long-term future to Liverpool and warns Premier League defenders the 26-year-old striker "can get even better."

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew denies any interest in bringing Manchester United's 21-year-old forward Wilfried Zaha in on loan.

Arsenal will go head-to-head with Italian side Roma to sign 21-year-old Auxerre striker Paul-Georges Ntep.

Wolfsburg forward Ivica Olic has emerged as a surprise target for Stoke City. The 34-year-old Croatia international, out of contract next summer, is also being chased by Hamburg.

Arsenal have been scouting Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, 25, but remain doubtful about their prospects of signing him in January.

Manchester United face a battle with Arsenal to land Basel defender Fabian Schar, 21.

Liverpool and Manchester United must meet Ivan Rakitic's release clause of £33m if they are to sign the 25-year-old Sevilla midfielder.

OTHER GOSSIP

Tottenham have been dealt a double blow after former Netherlands manager Guus Hiddink and current Ajax boss Frank De Boer both turned down the chance to take over at White Hart Lane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won back-to-back Norwegian league titles in his first two seasons with Molde

Andre Villas-Boas has been approached by AC Milan to become their new coach despite his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur.

Brendan Rodgers believes he had a "close shave" by rejecting Tottenham and claimed the club's revolving-door policy with managers made Liverpool a more attractive proposition.

Ex-Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to open talks with West Bromwich Albion about becoming their new head coach after he turned down the chance to manage Legia Warsaw in Poland.

However, it is claimed the Baggies are unlikely to move for Molde boss Solskjaer and have also ruled out Argentine Mauricio Pellegrino.

Everton will turn to the loan market in January for a midfielder and striker to boost their Champions League hopes after injuries to Arouna Kone, Darron Gibson and Gerard Deulofeu.

Rafael Da Silva, 23, seriously considered defecting from Brazil to play for England before the controversial "nationality" debate exploded around Adnan Januzaj, his Manchester United team-mate.

AND FINALLY

Sir Alex Ferguson beat his previous mark on ITV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? to secure £50,000 for the Manchester United Foundation.

Birmingham City fans are in uproar after the new Library of Birmingham in Centenary Square was lit up in the claret and blue colours of arch-rivals Aston Villa.

Brazil Under-17s were so incensed by a referee's decision to send one of their players off against the United States that they completely stopped playing.

