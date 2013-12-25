Keep in touch with the BBC Sport app on mobile and tablet

Media playback is not supported on this device How to watch BBC Sport on the move

Want to get the best of BBC Sport quickly, easily and when you're on the move? Then download the BBC Sport app for your mobile and tablet.

The app is now optimised to support larger tablets too.

You can download the app in several ways, depending on your device:

Google Play for Android devices

for Android devices the App Store for iPhones and iPads

for iPhones and iPads and the UK Amazon Kindle Fire Appstore

Key features of the app include:

live football scores

results and news

live video streaming

on-demand highlights

and an integrated radio player

Got a favourite football team or sport? Simply add them to the quick links and they will always be just a click away.

We've also made it easier to access information about the Winter Olympics, Fifa World Cup and Commonwealth Games - three big events in what promises to be another action-packed year of sport.

And if you want to share stories, video or results by email or via social networks, you can do that too.

Next year will be full of iconic sporting moments from start to finish, so make sure you enjoy them all by downloading the BBC Sport app.