Transfer window gossip: Friday

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

A host of Premier League clubs are facing disappointment in their efforts to sign Blackpool winger Thomas Ince, 21, as Monaco have emerged as favourites to recruit the England Under-21 international on a free transfer.

Full story: Daily Mail

Blackpool winger Thomas Ince has won 12 caps for England at Under-21 level

Everton boss Roberto Martinez faces a fight with Benfica for Standard Liege's 20-year-old Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino has moved to calm fears of a player exodus from his squad following the departure of Saints chairman Nicola Cortese.

Full story: Southern Daily Echo

Sunderland are in talks with Estudiantes defender Santiago Vergini, with the 25-year-old Argentina international already in the North East to complete the deal.

Full story: Sky Sports

West Ham are prepared to sell midfielder Ravel Morrison, 20, to Fulham for £10m after rejecting an initial bid for half that amount from the Craven Cottage club, who have stopped manager Rene Meulensteen from discussing any transfers in public.

Full story: Daily Star

Arsenal face an uphill battle to land Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 21, after Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus both registered their interest.

Full story: Daily Express

West Ham will make a move for Genoa striker Alberto Gilardino, 31, in a bid to solve their goalscoring problems.

Full story: Talksport

Fulham say they have not received any enquiries for unsettled striker Dimitar Berbatov despite reports linking the 32-year-old Bulgarian with Arsenal.

Full story: Independent

St Etienne youngster Kurt Zouma, 19, claims he has spoken on the phone to Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, dealing a blow to Liverpool and Manchester United's chances of signing the defender.

Full story: Daily Star

Crystal Palace are looking to buy Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Dann, 26, and are also willing to take 27-year-old striker Leon Best away from Ewood Park as part of the deal.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Tottenham are ready to open talks with Lille over a move for former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou, 28.

Full story: Daily Mail

Newcastle United are still hoping to close a loan deal for Borussia Monchengladbach's Dutch striker Luuk de Jong, 23, but will not make a bid for his 24-year-old brother Siem, currently with Ajax.

Full story: Newcastle Chronicle

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester City defender Micah Richards, 25, says there are no weaknesses in Manuel Pellegrini's squad as they look to sustain a challenge on all fronts.

Full story: Guardian

Sepp Blatter, 77, has hinted that he could stand for election for a fifth term as president of Fifa.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Manchester City defender Micah Richards made his debut in October 2005 against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says the club would not settle for fourth place at this stage of the season because of a growing belief they can challenge for the Premier League title.

Full story: Times (subscription)

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 28, is set to miss the Red Devils' Premier League showdown with Chelsea with an abductor muscle injury and is only 50-50 to fit for their Capital One Cup semi-final second leg against Sunderland.

Full story: Daily Express

West Brom head coach Pepe Mel will ask former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez for advice on how to manage in the Premier League.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

AND FINALLY

Real Madrid winger Cristiano Ronaldo has promised to buy the club's physios new cars for keeping him fit throughout last season, which helped him win the Ballon d'Or.

Full story: Metro

You can comment on the latest gossip on the BBC Sport Facebook page.