Sunday's gossip: Robin van Persie and David Silva feature

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Spanish giants Barcelona want to replace influential midfielder Xavi with Manchester City's David Silva, 28, when their 34-year-old captain retires.

David Silva is valued at £50m by Manchester City

Full story: Sunday People

Dutch striker Robin van Persie, 30, could return to Arsenal at the end of the season after being left disillusioned following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson from Manchester United.

Full story: Mail on Sunday

Sunderland's 25-year-old midfielder Lee Cattermole, who was the subject of a deadline-day bid from Stoke City, also interested Napoli coach Rafa Benitez.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Arsenal are trying to send deadline-day signing Kim Kallstrom back to Spartak Moscow after discovering that the 31-year-old Swedish midfielder will be out for six weeks with a back injury.

Full story: Sun on Sunday (subscription required)

Schalke general manager Horst Heldt says 20-year-old attacking midfielder Julian Draxler, a target for Arsenal, was the subject of a number of bids in the January transfer window.

Full story: Goal.com

OTHER GOSSIP

Roberto Mancini received a £10m pay-off - the highest in British football history - when he was sacked by Manchester City.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Manchester United are closing in on a world-record $1bn kit sponsorship deal with Nike that could earn the club £70m per year.

Full story: Sunday Express

Randy Lerner wants to sell Aston Villa, and is hoping to receive as much as £200m for the club from a wealthy US investor.

Full story: Sun on Sunday (subscription required)

Everton assistant manager Graeme Jones, 43, has been lined up by Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins as a replacement for manager Michael Laudrup, 49.

Full story: Sunday People

Fulham have identified former Charlton and West Ham boss Alan Curbishley, 56 as a possible replacement for struggling manager Rene Meulensteen, 49.

Full story: Sun on Sunday (subscription required)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is losing patience with Tim Sherwood as head coach and has lined up Dutchman Louis van Gaal, 62, to replace the 44-year-old.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool may challenge Manchester City's right to play in the Champions League next season by questioning their adherence to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Full story: Mail on Sunday

West Brom boss Pepe Mel, 50, allowed his players to air their views on the team's tactics after the 4-3 defeat by Aston Villa.

Full story: Sunday Express

Ross Barkley is ready to sign a new long-term contract at Everton that will land the 20-year-old midfielder a significant rise on his £15,000 per week wages.

Full story: Sunday People

AND FINALLY

Stan Kroenke first bought 9.9% of shares in Arsenal in 2007

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, 66, intends to create a football team called the Los Angeles Gunners on the west coast of America.

Full story: Sun on Sunday (subscription required)

Eintracht Braunschweig found an innovative way to deal with a waterlogged pitch - calling in a helicopter to blow water off the surface.

Full story: Metro

