BBC Sport - Sochi 2014: Snowboarder Jenny Jones explains 'thrill of the jump'

Bristol snowboarder Jenny Jones speaks to BBC Points West about the thrill of competing in slopestyle and her preparations for her first Winter Olympics.

At 33, Jones has been at the top of her sport for a decade, winning three X Games titles and after a second-place finish at the opening World Cup of the season, she has been tipped for a medal at the Sochi Games, which start on Thursday.

This is the first time her discipline has been included as an Olympic event.

