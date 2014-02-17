Last updated on .From the section Football





TRANSFER GOSSIP

Inter Milan are at the front of the queue to sign France playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa, 26, from Newcastle in the summer.

Hatem Ben Arfa has scored two goals in 13 appearances for France

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho remains keen on a summer move for Real Madrid's 26-year-old midfielder Sami Khedira.

Manchester City will be given a second chance to sign 21-year-old Spain attacking midfielder Isco in a £30m deal in the summer because he has failed to settle at Real Madrid.

Arsenal's attempts to sign Schalke's Julian Draxler, 20, failed in January because they did not meet the attacking midfielder's asking price, according to the Bundesliga club's sporting director Horst Heldt.

David Beckham wants 29-year-old Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of his new Miami team in 2017.

Manchester City centre-back Joleon Lescott, 31, has suggested he will leave the club in the summer when his contract expires.

Manchester United boss David Moyes will attempt to lure Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, 26, and forward Cristian Tello, 22, to Old Trafford in the summer.

OTHER GOSSIP

New Fulham boss Felix Magath has yet to clear up the confusion surrounding the future of predecessor Rene Meulensteen.

Rene Meulensteen took over as Fulham manager in December 2013 after Martin Jol's sacking

Dutchman Meulensteen will face a fight to secure a pay-off from Fulham as the club also prepare to dismiss Ray Wilkins from their coaching staff.

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas, 28, says Barcelona will not enjoy a trip to the Etihad for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between the two sides on Tuesday.

Arsenal centre-back Per Mertesacker, 29, says they need "two perfect games" to overcome German club Bayern Munich in their last-16 Champions League tie.

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced by BBC Monitoring)

Real Madrid are likely to bid for Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, 26, as a possible alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Ilkay Gundogan because of the 23-year-old persistent injury problems.

Manchester United manager David Moyes is willing to shell out 10 million euros (£7 million) for Juventus defender Martin Caceres, 26.

Arsenal have made up their mind to sign AC Milan forward Mario Balotelli after the 23-year-old indicated his desire to leave the San Siro.

Juventus could face competition in their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Mario Mandzukic, 27, as German side Wolfsburg have also entered the race to recruit the 27-year-old.

Arsenal, Juventus and Paris St-Germain would be willing to recruit 26-year-old Frenchman Karim Benzema if Real Madrid do not renew the forward's contract, which is due to expire in 2015.

AND FINALLY

A derby clash in Israel between Hapoel Tel-Aviv and local rivals Bnei Yehuda was delayed after a rooster invaded the pitch and evaded the attempts of several security men to capture it.

Luis Suarez has been criticised by his grandmother after she was told to leave the luxury house she shared with the Liverpool striker's mother. A spokesman for the 27-year-old said "the family is united".

