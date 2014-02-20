Thursday's gossip column: Wayne Rooney, Louis van Gaal, Robben

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Rooney joined Manchester United from Everton as an 18-year-old in August 2004

Manchester United expect to confirm the record new £300,000-a-week contract for Wayne Rooney, 28, this weekend.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Manchester United remain confident of beating Chelsea to signing Southampton's 18-year-old full-back Luke Shaw.

Full story: Daily Star

Inter Milan are determined to take Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela back to Serie A, according to reports in Italy. The 21-year-old became Spurs' record signing when he arrived from Roma for £25.7m last August.

Full story: Metro

Manchester United have been given the go-ahead to sign Portugal starlet William Carvalho after his current club Sporting Lisbon identified a replacement for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Inter Milan could scupper Manchester United's pursuit of their Colombia international midfielder Fredy Guarin by offering the 27-year-old a new deal at the San Siro.

Full story: Talksport

Manchester United are also tracking Barcelona's emerging midfield talent Rafa Alcantara, 21 - younger brother of Thiago Alcantara, who they tried to sign last summer before he joined Bayern Munich.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Arsenal have approached Italian side Udinese to discuss a deal for their 17-year-old goalkeeper Simone Scuffet.

Full story: Metro

France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 26, thought to be a target for Manchester City, is close to signing a new deal with Paris St-Germain.

Full story: Talksport

Newcastle's France international defender Mathieu Debuchy, 28, has refused to commit his future to the club after reports Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich are keen on him.

Full story: Shields Gazette

Arsenal are planning a summer move for their former striker Robin van Persie, 30, who left the Emirates to join Manchester United for £24m in August 2012. The Gunners are also rumoured to be keen on Manchester City defender Micah Richards, 25.

Full story: Caught Offside

OTHER GOSSIP

Robben spent three years with Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, and joined Bayern in 2009

Netherlands national coach Louis van Gaal, 62, is looking to earn a coaching post in England after the World Cup.

Full story: Sky Sports

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben, 30, has dismissed allegations that he spat at Arsenal's Bacary Sagna during Bayern Munich's 2-0 victory at the Emirates on Wednesday night. "I did not spit. I would never do that in my life," he said. "If I ever did that, you could drag me off the pitch and ban me for 10 games."

Full story: Daily Mail

Per Mertesacker is convinced Arsenal will not let their disappointing Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich derail their season.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Crystal Palace fans have reacted with fury after suggestions that Manchester United supporters will wear Eric Cantona masks during Saturday's match at Selhurst Park, in tribute to the former France international who attacked Palace supporter Matthew Simmons in the corresponding fixture 19 years ago.

Full story: Croydon Advertiser

Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj, 19, has rejected the chance to play for Kosovo in their friendly international against Haiti next month.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

The Red Devils face a backlash from their fans after it was revealed the club will charge Champions League prices for tickets in next season's Europa League should they miss out on a top-four Premier League spot.

Full story: Independent

Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis, 33, says he does not blame the referee for sending him off during his team's 2-0 defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Full story: the Sun (subscription)

City midfielder Samir Nasri, 26, says his team can still triumph against Barcelona in their last-16 tie by replicating the win they managed at Bayern Munich earlier in this season's competition.

Full story: Guardian

Former Real Madrid sporting director Jorge Valdano claims that Wales midfielder Gareth Bale, 24, seems "downcast" in Spain as he struggles to cope with his world record transfer fee and the emergence of youngster Jese Rodriguez, 20.

Full story: Daily Mail

Dnipro winger Yevhen Konoplyanka, 24, believes the collapse of his January move to Liverpool was for the best as he prepares to take on Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday.

Full story: Daily Express

New Fulham boss Felix Magath says former Cottagers manager Rene Meulensteen "destabilised" the team before he took over by playing attacking football and then suddenly re-arranging the defence.

Full story: the Sun (subscription required)

Cesc Fabregas apologised at the Brit Awards for beating Manchester City

Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood says he would rather win the Europa League than earn a place in next season's Champions League by finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Full story: Daily Mail

Everton will receive a reduced allocation of just 5,186 tickets for their FA Cup quarter-final tie with Arsenal on 8 March. Blues officials revealed the decision was made by the Gunners based on safety fears.

Full story: Liverpool Echo

Chelsea's on-loan goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 21, insists that Liverpool's Simon Mignolet has made a calculated attack on him by claiming he was unfairly left out of the Belgium team.

Full story: Daily Express

AND FINALLY

Workmen painted a wall with red and white stripes and added the slogan 'Stoke City on Tour At Vale Park' during work at a children's centre attached to the Vale stadium.

Full story: Stoke Sentinel

Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas presented a gong at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night alongside Nicole Scherzinger and, after a few boos, apologised for beating Manchester City in the Champions League the previous evening.

Full story: Daily Mail

Russia coach Fabio Capello has been left red-faced after unwittingly including a reserve-team player in his squad following a confusion over names.

Full story: Daily Mirror

