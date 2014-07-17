Online voting terms and conditions

1. Viewers can take part by accessing a link that will be available on www.bbc.co.uk/sport as part of the BBC Sport website voting. Viewers will find the question and a list of alternative answers. Viewers can register their vote by electronically clicking on the box beside the answer they wish to vote for.

2. Viewers can also take part by voting on Twitter for one of alternative answers using the hashtags promoted online.

3. Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online, will not count.

4. This is not a competition and there will be no prize.

5. Each viewer can only register one vote via the BBC Sport website and one vote via their Twitter account. The BBC will announce via www.bbc.co.uk/sport when voting is closed and the result of the final vote.

6. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion.

7. If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this event at any time.

9. The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any on-line system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

10. Please note that any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of the programme is not eligible to vote.

11. The voting in this programme accords with the BBC's code of conduct for voting: BBC Code of Conduct Voting at http://www.bbc.co.uk/competitioncode.

12. The BBC will only use your personal data for purposes of running this event. The BBC complies with the Data Protection Act 1998. For more information on how the BBC uses your information please refer to: BBC Privacy Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

BBC Sport Football Broadcast Votes

1. You can take part by accessing the vote that will be available during a BBC Sport football programme. You will find the question and a list of alternative answers. You can register your vote by electronically clicking on the box beside the answer you wish to vote for.

2. You can also take part by voting on Twitter for one of alternative answers using the hashtags promoted online or within the broadcast.

3. Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online, will not count.

4. This is not a competition and there will be no prize.

5. You can only register one vote via the BBC website and one vote via your Twitter account. The BBC will announce either through its television broadcast or via bbc.co.uk/football when voting is closed and the result of the final vote is known. There may be announcements during the live vote window of the results thus far, that should not be taken as an indicator of the final published results, but merely as a snapshot for interest.

6. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion. For the purposes of investigating voting irregularities the BBC may use the data collected on our behalf or through cookies. The BBC will not publish this information or provide it to anyone without permission, except where required for enforcement of these terms. For more information please see http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

7. If, for any reason, the voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this event at any time.

9. The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any on-line system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

10. Please note that any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of the programme is not eligible to vote.

11. The voting in this programme accords with the BBC's code of conduct for voting: www.bbc.co.uk/competitioncode.

12. The BBC will only use your personal data for purposes of running this event. The BBC complies with the Data Protection Act 1998. For more information on how the BBC uses your information please refer to http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Privacy Policy

Your IP address or Twitter handle and vote will be processed by Tectonic Interactive Limited on behalf of the BBC, in order to calculate the results of the vote. The BBC will keep this information secure and will not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy which is available at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Please note that by clicking the vote link cookies may be used by Tectonic Interactive Limited, on behalf of the BBC, to ensure the vote is conducted in a robust and rigorous manner. Such use is in accordance with the BBC's Cookie Policy which can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/cookies.

BBC Sport: The FA Cup Man of the Match Award, as decided by BBC viewers - Terms & Conditions

1. You can take part by accessing the vote that will be available during the live BBC coverage of the FA Cup match. You will find a shortlist of candidates as decided by the BBC. You can register your vote by electronically clicking on the box beside the player you wish to vote for.

2. You can also take part by voting on Twitter for one of the player candidates using the hashtags promoted online or within the broadcast.

3. Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online and referenced in the broadcast, will not count.

4. This is not a competition and there will be no prize for viewers taking part.

5. You can only register one vote via the BBC website and one vote via your Twitter account. The BBC will announce when voting is closed and the result of the final vote is known. The winner will be announced on air after the match.

6. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion. For the purposes of investigating voting irregularities the BBC may use the data collected on our behalf or through cookies. The BBC will not publish this information or provide it to anyone without permission, except where required for enforcement of these terms. For more information please see http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/

7. If, for any reason, the voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this vote at any time. The BBC reserves the right to action various contingencies, including (but not limited to) removing a player candidate from the final result should that player have engaged in serious misconduct after opening the vote. Any use of contingencies by the BBC will be explained to you when the result is announced.

9. The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any on-line system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

10. Please note that any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of the programme is not eligible to vote.

11. The voting in this programme accords with the BBC's code of conduct for voting: http://www.bbc.co.uk/guidelines/editorialguidelines/page/guidelines-appendices-appendix-2-competition/.

12. The BBC will only use your personal data for purposes of running this event. The BBC complies with the Data Protection Act 1998. For more information on how the BBC uses your information please refer to http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/

Privacy Policy

Your IP address or Twitter handle and vote will be processed by Tectonic Interactive Limited on behalf of the BBC, in order to calculate the results of the vote. The BBC will keep this information secure and will not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy which is available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/

Please note that by clicking the vote link cookies may be used by Tectonic Interactive Limited, on behalf of the BBC, to ensure the vote is conducted in a robust and rigorous manner. Such use is in accordance with the BBC's Cookie Policy which can be found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/cookies/

Terms and Conditions - Autumn Internationals (Rugby)

1. You can take part by accessing the vote that will be available during a programme in the BBC Sport's rugby coverage. You will find the question and a list of alternative answers. You can register your vote by electronically clicking on the box beside the answer they wish to vote for.

2. You can also take part by voting on Twitter for one of alternative answers using the hashtags promoted online or within the broadcast.

3. Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online, will not count.

4. This is not a competition and there will be no prize.

5. You can only register one vote via the BBC website and one vote via your Twitter account. The BBC will announce either through its television broadcast or via bbc.co.uk/rugby when voting is closed and the result of the final vote.

6. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion. For the purposes of investigating voting irregularities the BBC may use the data collected on our behalf or through cookies. The BBC will not publish this information or provide it to anyone without permission, except where required for enforcement of these terms. For more information please see www.bbc.co.uk/privacy

7. If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this event at any time.

9. The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any on-line system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

10.Please note that any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of the programme is not eligible to vote.

11.The voting in this programme accords with the BBC's code of conduct for voting: www.bbc.co.uk/competitioncode

12.The BBC will only use your personal data for purposes of running this event. The BBC complies with the Data Protection Act 1998. For more information on how the BBC uses your information please refer to www.bbc.co.uk/privacy

Privacy Policy

Your IP address or Twitter handle and vote will be processed by Tectonic Interactive Limited on behalf of the BBC, in order to calculate the results of the vote. The BBC will keep this information secure and will not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy which is available at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Please note that by clicking the vote link cookies may be used by Tectonic Interactive Limited, on behalf of the BBC, to ensure the vote is conducted in a robust and rigorous manner. Such use is in accordance with the BBC's Cookie Policy which can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/cookies.

Terms and Conditions - [Facebook/BBC Sport website]

1.You can take part by accessing the vote that will be available during the BBC's website coverage. You will find the question and a list of alternative answers. You can register your vote by electronically clicking on the box beside the answer you wish to vote for.

2.You can also take part by voting on Twitter for one of the alternative answers using the hashtags promoted online or within the broadcast, or via Facebook using the app found at the BBC Sport's Facebook Page.

3.Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online, will not count.

4.This is not a competition and there will be no prize.

5.You can only register one vote via the BBC website, once via Facebook and once via your Twitter account. The BBC will announce the final result either through its radio broadcast, television broadcast, via www.bbc.co.uk/sport or its social media accounts, when voting is closed and the result of the final vote is known. There may be announcements during the live vote window of the results thus far, either in the relevant broadcasts in in response to voting online, that should not be taken as an indicator of the final published results, but merely as a snapshot for interest.

6.The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion. For the purposes of investigating voting irregularities the BBC may use the data collected on our behalf or through cookies. The BBC will not publish this information or provide it to anyone without permission, except where required for enforcement of these terms. For more information please see www.bbc.co.uk/privacy

7.If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8.The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this event at any time.

9.The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any on-line system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

10.Please note that any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of the programme is not eligible to vote.

11.The voting in this programme accords with the BBC's code of conduct for voting: www.bbc.co.uk/competitioncode

12.The BBC will only use your personal data for purposes of running this event. The BBC complies with the Data Protection Act 1998. For more information on how the BBC uses your information please refer to www.bbc.co.uk/privacy

Privacy Policy (online / Twitter)

Your IP address or Twitter handle and vote will be processed by Tectonic Interactive Limited on behalf of the BBC, in order to calculate the results of the vote. The BBC will keep this information secure and will not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy which is available at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Please note that by clicking the vote link cookies may be used by Tectonic Interactive Limited, on behalf of the BBC, to ensure the vote is conducted in a robust and rigorous manner. Such use is in accordance with the BBC's Cookie Policy which can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/cookies.

Privacy Policy (Facebook)

This privacy statement describes how the BBC will process personal information which it collects from you.

You should read this statement carefully and ensure that you are happy with the way that your personal information will be used before you sign into the BBC Sport voting application using Facebook.

If you accept this privacy policy and sign in, Facebook will allow the BBC Sport voting application access to the following data information:

Your name, user ID, username, profile picture, gender and network in order to identify you, your age range, language and country and other info that you choose to make public.

The BBC Sport voting application will have access to all this data when you sign in, however we will only process and use your user ID in order to ensure each account can only vote once. No other personal data will be used by the BBC Sport voting application. No personal data is retained or stored by the BBC Sport voting app.

This app uses performance cookies and similar technologies for internal purposes to help us to provide you with a better user experience in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy: http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/. You can switch this off on the app's settings screen.

This app has been created for BBC Sport by a third party developer who may also have access to your information. They will only use that information in accordance with our instructions and not for their own purposes.

You will NOT need to modify your Facebook privacy settings to use the BBC Sport voting application and none of your data will be stored.

You can choose to share your vote on Facebook once you have voted, but no other information will be shared.

The BBC Sport Voting App will not access your profile when you are not logged in to the app.

If you want to terminate your agreement with the BBC Sport Voting App, you may do so by deleting the application from your Facebook profile.

Please note that Facebook operates its own Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions, which apply to the BBC Sport voting application. These are different to the BBC's Privacy Policy and Terms and conditions; specifically, Facebook can use your information for its own business purposes. You should ensure that you are happy to agree to Facebook's Terms and Conditions and its use of your personal data in accordance with its Privacy Policy, before using the BBC Sport voting application.

The BBC's Privacy Policy applies to the BBC Sport Voting application except as described above.

Further information on the BBC's Privacy Policy can be found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/