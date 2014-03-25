Gossip column: Hart, Lukaku, Carvalho, Mandzukic, Jones

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has emerged as a £25m target for Spanish giants Real Madrid who want the 26-year-old as a successor for the long-serving, but out-of-favour, Iker Casillas.

Joe Hart has seen off the challenge of Costel Pantilimon as first-choice City 'keeper.

Inter Milan president Erick Thohir says the Italian club are confident of signing Arsenal's 31-year-old defender Bacary Sagna, and also have Chelsea striker Fernando Torres, 30, and Manchester City's Edin Dzeko, 28, in their sights.

Sagna has turned down a £9m offer from Inter Milan and now looks set to sign on a free transfer for Manchester City this summer.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is determined to offer Glen Johnson a new deal this summer to keep him at Anfield, and claims the 29-year-old is one of the best full-backs in the world.

Big-spending Monaco could use their close links with agent Jorge Mendes to challenge Manchester United for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 21.

Espanyol goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, 27, has distanced himself from a move to Arsenal by stating that he will stay at the La Liga club for at least another season.

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew is interested in adding Metz's 24-year-old Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho to his squad.

Pardew has confirmed Newcastle are also interested in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 20, who is currently on a season-long loan at Everton.

Rubin Kazan midfield anchorman Yann M'Vila, 23, is back on the list of possible targets for Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton after being told he can leave the Russian club.

Bayern Munich are confident they can keep hold of striker Mario Mandzukic, 27, despite the interest of Chelsea and Arsenal.

AC Milan could move to sign Udinese striker Luis Muriel at the end of the season if 23-year-old Mario Balotelli departs the San Siro. Muriel, 22, is reported to be one of Liverpool's summer targets.

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United are to offer 22-year-old Phil Jones a new contract, with the defender's five-year deal having two years left this summer.

Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, 29, has praised Manchester United's Ryan Giggs for his longevity and, like the 40-year-old Welshman, the German international says he wants to finish his career as a one-club man.

Arsenal have offered manager Arsene Wenger a two-year contract extension, rather than the three-year deal they originally planned, in the first sign that they are planning for life after the Frenchman's departure.

Borini has scored six goals in 31 appearances for Sunderland this season

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers will hold talks with striker Fabio Borini in the summer to assess the 22-year-old's striker progress after a season spent on loan at Sunderland.

Neil Warnock has rejected the opportunity to replace sacked Billy Davies as manager of Nottingham Forest because he would not have the final say on transfers.

Former Nottingham Forest skipper Stuart Pearce says he is interested in becoming manager at the City Ground following Davies' departure.

Manchester United boss David Moyes has disciplined defender Chris Smalling, 24, after he was photographed out singing and dancing in Manchester city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder Curtis Woodhouse, 33, has confessed on twitter that he once played against Manchester United when he was drunk.

Former Manchester United defender, turned television pundit and England assistant manager, Gary Neville, has admitted he has ambitions to manage his former club.

Referee Andre Marriner may have sent off the wrong Arsenal player because he was too exhausted after spending almost 19 hours travelling more than 1,000 miles the day before taking charge of the Gunners' 6-0 defeat at Chelsea.

GLOBAL GOSSIP

Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o, 33, has lashed out against his former manager Pep Guardiola's coaching style, saying the Bayern Munich manager did not fully utilize his capabilities at Barcelona.

Albert Riera has 16 caps for Spain and scored four goals

Italian side Udinese have signed a contract with Galatasaray's winger Albert Riera, 31, who previously played for Manchester City and Liverpool.

Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko, 22, who arrived on loan from Wolfsburg until June, has expressed a desire to stay on at the Spanish club for two or three more seasons.

AND FINALLY

Tottenham winger Andros Townsend, 22, has mocked former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, 40, for his pronunciation of 24-year-old team-mate Gylfi Sigurdsson's name during his television punditry work.

A decision by Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, 25, to attend a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party for his girlfriend hours after Saturday's 6-0 defeat to Chelsea has attracted derision on social media.

