TRANSFER GOSSIP

Real Madrid have made Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, 27, their chief transfer target ahead of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, 25.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 14 goals in 30 Premier League appearances for Everton

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants clarification on the future of Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez, 25, before deciding whether to launch a £20m bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Lars Bender, 25.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is prepared to wait until after the World Cup to try to sign on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 20, on a permanent basis.

Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, 31, wants to stay in England when his contract runs out this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester City leading the chase to sign the Frenchman.

Defender Raphael Varane has made 21 appearances for Real Madrid this season

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 21, to Stamford Bridge next season as back-up to John Terry, 33.

West Ham are to make an £8m move to bring back striker Demba Ba, 28, from Chelsea.

Tottenham are planning a double swoop for Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall, 29, and Bluebirds defender Steven Caulker, 22.

Serie A side Cagliari's sporting director Nicola Salerno says that 23-year-old Colombia striker Victor Ibarbo's move to Championship side Leeds United is far from a done deal, with other clubs likely to bid if he has a good World Cup.

Ashley Cole's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season

Liverpool have emerged as surprise suitors for Chelsea's Ashley Cole, 33, next season.

Serie A side AC Milan want to sign on-loan midfielder Adel Taarabt, 24, but are not prepared to meet QPR's £4m asking price.

Burnley have opened talks over a new contract for highly rated right-back Kieran Trippier, 23, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton.

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj, 19, was offered an "astonishing" deal by Paris St-Germain before deciding to stay at Old Trafford, according to his agent.

United defender Rio Ferdinand, 35, says he and his team-mates have been like "guys sitting in the pub" when speculating about who might by their next permanent manager.

Rio Ferdinand will be a BBC pundit at this summer's World Cup in Brazil

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has agreed a new four-year contract and could sign it before the end of the week.

Manchester City could be expelled from the Champions League if they fight Uefa sanctions imposed for breaching financial fair play rules.

The Premier League and Football League will block FA chairman Greg Dyke's plan to introduce a division for their clubs to field B teams.

Sunderland boss Gus Poyet wants greater influence at the club as he prepares for talks over a new contract.

Poyet - who won two European trophies as a player - says that keeping Sunderland in the Premier League would rank as his greatest football achievement.

Ravel Morrison joined West Ham in January 2012 but has been on loan at QPR

Midfielder Ravel Morrison, 21, has vowed to return to parent club West Ham from QPR next season after scooping the Hammers' goal-of-the-season prize in Tuesday night's end-of-year awards.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed he was on the verge of signing Eden Hazard, 23, before London rivals Chelsea's financial power won the battle for his signature from French side Lille in August 2012.

Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the backing of former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville to bounce back next season following relegation from the Premier League.

Stoke defender Andy Wilkinson, 29, is hoping to stay at the club beyond the summer, when his contract expires.

GLOBAL GOSSIP (sourced by BBC Monitoring)

Belgium international Thibaut Courtois is completing a third season on loan at Atletico Madrid

Napoli want to make 31-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina's loan move permanent.

Atletico Madrid's on-loan goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 21, is so excited about the prospect of playing at Barcelona that he is willing to ask Chelsea for a transfer.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has rejected a £14m offer to take charge at Manchester United.

AC Milan are considering a permanent move for on-loan Queens Park Rangers midfielder Adel Taarabt, 24, and Paris St-Germain defender Alex Costa, 31.

AND FINALLY

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 24, got a big surprise on his doormat when his team qualified for the Champions League - a congratulations card from his Tottenham-supporting neighbours.

The parents of Manchester United debutant James Wilson, 18, used their mobile phones to film a replay of the striker's two goals against Hull City on Tuesday through a television screen from the stands.

Whoever finishes bottom of the Premier League on Sunday will still earn more TV money than last season's champions Manchester United.

