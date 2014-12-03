How do I send feedback to the BBC about the app?

If you have any comments or suggestions about the BBC Sport app, or a question that isn't covered by these FAQs, please send an email to mobile@bbc.co.uk. Please mention the model of the device and the operating system you are using.

Unfortunately we cannot reply individually to every email but we do read all your comments and appreciate your feedback. If you are having difficulties with the app we will try to help you.

If you wish to raise a formal complaint about the BBC Sports app, please go to the BBC Complaints homepage.

How much will it cost to use the BBC Sport app on my device over 3G networks?

The BBC Sport app is a free to use, but mobile network operators may charge for data used over their networks.

Data allowances and mobile network tariffs are the responsibility of the mobile network operators.

If you are unsure how much data costs, or what your data allowance is, then contact your mobile network operator.

How do I share stories?

The BBC Sport app allows you to share BBC Sport stories and content with friends using email, Facebook and Twitter.

To share the content tap the relevant icon, which is towards the bottom of the page. (please note that you may be required to log in to any non-BBC service or application)

Due to copyright law you are unable to select and copy any text or links. However by using the share options you can share the whole page.

How can I refresh the content on a page in the app?

Pages can be refreshed by selecting the refresh icon, which is towards the bottom of the page.

How can I find the settings menu for the app?

The settings page allows you to turn statistics gathering on and off.

To access the screen select the 'Overflow' section (...), which is towards the bottom of the page. Then select the 'Settings' item from the list that appears.

How do I opt out of statistics collection?

We collect statistical data about how the application is used to help us learn what works and what is most useful to users.

However, to opt out of statistics collection, go to the Settings menu option and untick the 'Share Statistics' check-box.

The BBC will only use usage statistics information to analyse and improve the services offered through this and other apps.

For more information, visit the Privacy Policy page by tapping the Privacy menu option in the app.

Why am I unable to access any content within the app?

Please check your network connection.

If images and headlines are not being displayed on the homepage, refresh the app by selecting the refresh button.

Should the images and headlines still not display, forcibly quit the app and try again.

If you are still having problems, please email us at mobile@bbc.co.uk

Will the BBC be adding new features to the BBC Sport app?

When new features are released - they will be available via an update in the Windows Phone Store.

How do I access external links?

Links to external websites are shown on certain pages in the app. Tap on the link to open it in an external page browser. To return to the BBC Sport app select the 'Back' button.

Some BBC Sport content may also be displayed in an external page browser. Additionally, BBC News stories will also be displayed in an external page browser.

Please note that the BBC is not responsible for content on external websites.

How can I use the app when not connected to the internet?

Currently the app is not available for use without an internet connection.