World road race champion Rui Costa has become the latest high-profile cyclist to withdraw from the Tour de France.

The Portuguese rider, 13th in the overall standings behind leader Vincenzo Nibali, was forced to retire after an outbreak of pneumonia.

The 27-year-old was suffering from "a general state of fatigue," his team Lampre-Merida said in a statement. external-link

Defending champion Chris Froome and former winner Alberto Contador were earlier withdrawals from the race.

Britain's Simon Yates withdrew on Monday after 15 stages of the 21-stage event, leaving Team Sky's Geraint Thomas as the only British representative.

Costa won last year's World Championships road race in Tuscany.

After Monday's rest day, the Tour resumes on Tuesday with three mountainous stages in the Pyrenees and an individual time trial ahead of Sunday's traditional processional ride into Paris, which will end in a sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees.

BBC Sport will have live text commentary of the six remaining stages, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.