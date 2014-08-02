Last updated on .From the section Football

Barcelona are set to scupper Manchester United's £30m attempt to sign Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado, 26, from Fiorentina. Daily Express external-link

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 29, has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Manchester United. Manchester Evening News external-link

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has been told that £32m Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala, 23, will be his last signing this summer. Times (subscription required) external-link

Barcelona and Brondby are considering making a move for Liverpool's Danish centre-back Daniel Agger, 29, who is considering his future at Anfield following the arrival of £20m defender Dejan Lovren from Southampton. Daily Mail external-link

Arsenal may make a move to sign former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa, 31, from Real Madrid if Thomas Vermaelen, 28, leaves the Emirates Stadium. AS (in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are ready to sign Vermaelen for about £12m, despite the fact the centre-back is suffering from a minor hamstring injury he picked up with Belgium during the World Cup. Guardian external-link

Liverpool have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Paris St-Germain's 29-year-old forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, with the Argentina international preferring a move to Juventus. Daily Express external-link

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew says he has given up his attempt to sign QPR's 27-year-old striker Loic Remy. Newcastle Chronicle external-link

West Ham are lining up a move for Stoke City striker Peter Crouch, 33, as they look to bolster their attacking options after Samuel Eto'o priced himself out of a move to Upton Park. Daily Star external-link

Southampton's Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc, 34, has emerged as an unlikely transfer target for German champions Bayern Munich.Telegraph external-link

Liverpool are lending Manchester United a helping hand in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, 25, with the Reds willing to let 21-year-old Portuguese defender Tiago Ilori move to the Bundesliga on loan to replace the German. Daily Star external-link

Everton and Norwich City are both keen to sign Ostersunds FK's Gambian striker Modou Barrow, 21, according to his agent Willie McKay. Sky Sports external-link

Tottenham are in talks to sign Villarreal's £21m-rated Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio, 23, who has previously been linked with Barcelona. Daily Mirror external-link

QPR are considering a loan move for Juventus's 26-year-old midfielder Mauricio Isla. Daily Mail external-link

Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor, 30, will begin his pre-season training on Saturday but says he was so weak after contracting malaria in June he could not even walk. Sun (subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid coach and former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti says Louis van Gaal will find it "difficult" to turn Manchester United into Premier League title winners this season. Guardian external-link

England midfielder Ashley Young, 29, is happy to play at wing-back to resurrect his Manchester United career under new manager Van Gaal. Daily Mirror external-link

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has predicted a tighter title race this season after claiming that Financial Fair Play will have an impact on Arsenal's rivals. Times (subscription required) external-link

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes current number one Petr Cech, 32, will leave Stamford Bridge this summer if he has to play second fiddle to 22-year-old Belgian Thibaut Courtois. Talksport external-link

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers says the club's summer transfer dealings shows the lure of a move to Anfield remains strong despite the departure of 27-year-old striker Luis Suarez. Liverpool Daily Echo external-link

Atletico Madrid's £24m signing from Real Sociedad, Antoine Griezmann, took time out from his own presentation at the Vicente Calderon to tweet external-link a selfie in front of his new fans.

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, 25, took to Twitter external-link to warn their Premier League rivals to "watch out" after witnessing new signing Alexis Sanchez, 25, in his first training session since joining from Barcelona, adding: "Will be a deadly force!! #afc #COYG #SpeedMatters"

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti put his players through their paces in a game of American Football on Friday, with Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos showing off their skills, or lack of them, at Eastern Michigan's training facilities.Metro external-link

Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 27, is going 'Canarinho' next season, with his yellow boots serving as "a monument to every goal, record and trophy" he has won in his career. Marca external-link