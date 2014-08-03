Last updated on .From the section Football

TRANSFER GOSSIP

AC Milan's Mario Balotelli could be available for £14m

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli, with £14m thought to be enough to secure a deal for the 23-year-old Italy international. Sunday Express external-link

Arsenal are ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and Germany defender Mats Hummels, 25, for £30m. Sunday Mirror external-link

Manchester United also face a difficult task in signing Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria, with German club Bayern Munich also interested in the 26-year-old. Sunday Times (subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are set to make a move for striker Samuel Eto'o, who was at Chelsea last season, and beat West Ham to the 33-year-old's signature on a free transfer. Sun (subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says his club are in "no rush" to sign Manchester United and Liverpool transfer target Marco Reus, 25, from Borussia Dortmund. Sunday Express external-link

Swansea manager Garry Monk says Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony, 25, will not be leaving the club, despite interest from Liverpool.Talksport external-link

However, Tottenham are interested in Bony and remain keen on signing 24-year-old Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, with the pair set to cost £45m. Sunday Mirror external-link

Real Madrid may make a move for Chelsea keeper Petr Cech if the 32-year-old is usurped as the Stamford Bridge club's number one by Thibaut Cortois, 22. Sunday Telegraph

Manchester City striker John Guidetti, 22, who spent time on loan at Feyenoord, may return to Dutch football with Ajax as he is not needed at Etihad Stadium. Mail on Sunday external-link

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert will hold talks with defender Ron Vlaar, 29, after Juventus expressed an interest in signing the Netherlands international. Sun (subscription required) external-link

Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo, 20, is set for a medical at Liverpool before sealing a two-year loan move to Anfield, with a view to a £5m permanent deal. Liverpool Echo external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Netherlands striker Robin van Persie played six games at the 2014 World Cup

Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, 30, will be rested for the start of the Premier League season following his efforts at the 2014 World Cup with the Netherlands. Sunday People external-link

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he was "surprised" by striker Yaya Sanogo's four goals in the Gunners' 5-1 win against Benfica in the Emirates Cup on Saturday. Mail on Sunday external-link

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is confident Ross Barkley, 20, will not generate unsavoury headlines the way fellow young English midfielders Jack Wilshere and Ravel Morrison have. Sunday People external-link

Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce, 52, is eager to put an end to the "Psycho" era - based on his nickname as a player - and bring in a more nuanced style at the City Ground. Observer external-link

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Frank Lampard, 36 - who will join Manchester City on loan from MLS side New York City FC - and Ashley Cole, 33 - who joined Roma - were offered new deals at Stamford Bridge. Daily Star external-link

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Landon Donovan performs a puppet show at the Los Angeles Children's Hospital

LA Galaxy striker and USA forward Landon Donovan, 32, dropped in on kids at the Los Angeles Children's Hospital to perform a puppet show - the results of which can be seen on the MLS club's Instagram external-link account.

Yaya Sanogo may have scored four times as Arsenal beat Benfica 5-1 in the Emirates Cup but his performance might be best remembered for the Vine external-link that captured him falling over during his celebration.

AND FINALLY

In Brazil, Ceara defender Sandro took it upon himself to calm down angry Internacional forward Rafael Moura with a quick kiss following a clash in a cup match. Metro external-link