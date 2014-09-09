Gossip column: Hazard, Valdes, Ibisevic, Anya, Delph

For a list of all the deadline-day deals, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, 23, is being lined up to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard could be heading to Real Madrid

Liverpool are the front-runners to sign former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes, 32, on a free transfer. (Talksport)

Stuttgart striker Vedad Ibisevic, 30, claims West Ham tried to sign him over the summer and says he may yet move to the Premier League in January. (Sky Sports)

Watford winger Ikechi Anya, 26, is a £1.5m target for Celtic following his impressive performances for Scotland.(Daily Mail)

Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland back-up goalkeeper Rob Elliot, 28, says the time has come to make regular football his ambition for club and country. (the Times - subscription required)

Hull defender Harry Maguire, 21, is a loan target for six Championship sides including Reading, Blackburn and Bolton. (the Sun - subscription required)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Stuart Gray is hopeful of making further additions to his squad when the loan window opens for clubs outside the Premier League. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool defender Glen Johnson, 30, has emerged as a January transfer target for Juventus. (Daily Mirror)

Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong, 29, is set to reject a move to Manchester United after asking AC Milan to renew his contract. (Daily Express)

Johnson is out of contract at Liverpool next summer

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is to hold talks with Adnan Januzaj after the midfielder, 19, became concerned over his future at Old Trafford. (Daily Star)

Former Middlesbrough defender Emanuel Pogatetz, 31, has signed for Major League Soccer outfit Columbus Crew. (MLS)

Chelsea are on the trail of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 18. (Daily Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger turned down the chance to sign Manchester City defender Micah Richards, 26, over the summer. (Talksport)

Lazio are ready to hand midfielder Antonio Candreva, 27, a lucrative contract in a bid to ward off interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. (Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert is keen to tie Fabian Delph to a new deal following the 24-year-old midfielder's impressive performances for England.(Daily Telegraph)

Fabian Delph has two full England caps, after making four appearances for the Under-21s

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler has applied for the vacant manager's job at Leeds United. (Sky Sports)

But caretaker boss Neil Redfearn has also forced his way into the reckoning for the permanent manager's role at Leeds United. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has criticised the club's decision to sell striker Danny Welbeck, 23, to Arsenal.(Talksport)

West Ham assistant manager Neil McDonald is set to remain at Upton Park after snubbing the chance to take over at League Two side Carlisle.(the Sun - subscription required)

Manchester United and Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, 31, wants to play on until he is 40, including at the 2018 World Cup.(the Sun - subscription required)

Manchester City are facing a striker crisis after Stevan Jovetic, 24, limped out of training with international side Montenegro after sustaining a hamstring injury.(Daily Star)

New Chelsea signing Cesc Fabregas, 27, says former club Arsenal will always have a place in his heart.(Independent)

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson, 39, has emerged as a serious contender to become the new manager of Ross County. (Daily Express)

Birmingham City failed in an ambitious bid to sign former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda, 34, over the summer.(Birmingham Mail)

Fulham striker Bryan Ruiz, 29, admits he expected to leave Craven Cottage this summer, but insists he will now give his all for the Whites.(Sky Sports)

Manchester United are expected to announce this week that David Moyes's ill-fated stint as manager cost the club £50m.(Daily Telegraph)

Tuesday's Daily Telegraph back page

Everton have cancelled a supporters' day trip package to Russian outfit Kuban Krasnodar because of a lack of interest in October's Europa League tie.(Daily Mail)

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola believes his old club have improved considerably thanks to their "clever" transfer dealings over the summer.(Evening Standard)

Striker Robin van Persie says he cannot wait to train with the new "world-class" arrivals at Manchester United.(Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo, 21, admits he is struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.(Daily Star)

Aston Villa captain Ron Vlaar, 29, faces a fitness test later this week ahead of Saturday's match with Liverpool, while fellow defender Jores Okore, 22, could return from long-term injury.(Birmingham Mail)

Lukas Podolski, 29, has conceded that Danny Welbeck's £16m move from Manchester United has moved him down the pecking order at Arsenal.(Independent)

Midfielder Juan Mata, 26, believes Manchester United have an "extraordinary" player in 28-year-old striker Radamel Falcao.(the Sun - subscription required)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli, 24, took to Instagram on Monday to post a video message in which he offered advice and good luck to children starting their first day at school.

Marcelo, Willian, Fernandinho & Robinho played a game on Instagram

Balotelli's Liverpool team-mate Daniel Sturridge, 25, meanwhile, has taken to social media in response to the injury he suffered on England duty, posting a picture on Instagram alongside the comment "be back soon".

Former Manchester City forward Robinho, 30, indulged in a game of 'spot the difference' on Instagram alongside Brazil team-mates Marcelo, Willian and Fernandinho.

AND FINALLY

ITV's pitch-side punditry team got a little too close to the action when a sprinkler gave them a soaking in the build-up to England's Euro 2016 qualifier in Switzerland. (Daily Mirror)