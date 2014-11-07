Gossip column: Toure, Guardiola, Berahino, Smalling, Delph, De Gea

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City are set to sell 31-year-old Yaya Toure next summer and replace him with either Juventus's Paul Pogba, 21, or Everton 20-year-old Ross Barkley. (The Times - subscription required)

West Brom's England new boy Saido Berahino, 21, is at the centre of a transfer battle between Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham. (The Sun - subscription required)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to make a January move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 24. (Daily Mirror)

Friday's Daily Star back page

Dutch duo Virgil van Dijk of Celtic, 23, and Aston Villa's 29-year-old captain Ron Vlaar are also on Arsenal's defensive shopping list. (Daily Mail)

Fabian Delph has told Aston Villa he has no plans to sign a new contract and is set to leave the club in the summer, with Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham all interested in signing the 24-year-old midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

Serie A side Fiorentina, who already have Manchester City's Micah Richards in their ranks, are lining up a shock loan swoop for Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott, 25. (Daily Express)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are continuing to monitor 23-year-old Bayern Munich winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 23, who is unhappy after failing to become a regular at the German club. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Manchester United keeper David De Gea, 23, and are confident of landing him, especially if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, United's January move for Real Madrid's left-sided midfielder Fabio Coentrao, 26, looks in serious doubt after Bayern Munich's David Alaba - a target for Real - picked up a long-term injury during the German team's win over Roma. (Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester City will attempt to lure Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola to the Etihad to replace Manuel Pellegrini if the club's poor form continues.(Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola has won two Champions League titles as a manager

Liverpool defender Glen Johnson, 30, may decide to retire from international football after being left out of Roy Hodgson's latest England squad.(Daily Telegraph)

Reds manager Brendan Rodgers admits he faces the sack if he gets too many big calls wrong at Anfield. (Guardian)

Jose Mourinho could face a fresh backlash from Chelsea fans after hailing QPR's "amazing" supporters, days after he complained about the lack of atmosphere at Stamford Bridge. (The Sun - subscription required)

Manchester City legend Denis Law says his old club must battle harder if they are to succeed in the Champions League. (Daily Mirror)

Millwall will make history when they face Brentford in a one-off camouflage kit as part of the 100th anniversary of the First World War. (Sky Sports)

Ross Barkley can have the same impact on the England set-up as Paul Gascoigne, according to Roy Hodgson.(Daily Mail)

Aston Villa skipper Ron Vlaar says the players share the disappointment felt by the fans over the current run of six defeats and that the team is missing injured midfielder Fabian Delph. (Birmingham Mail)

Friday's back page of The Times

CSKA Moscow defender Pontus Wernbloom says Manchester City are vulnerable in defence and it is "obvious" how opponents can beat them.(The Independent)

Meanwhile, the Home Office has hit back at claims by CSKA that a Manchester airport official tried to sabotage the Russian club's chances of victory over City by denying Serbian striker Zoran Tosic entry to the UK. (The Times - subscription required)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant, 31, without a club since being released by Stoke at the start of the year, has joined Indian Super League side FC Pune City. (The Sun - subscription required)

GLOBAL GOSSIP

Manchester United vying with Valencia to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Perez, 28. (Marca - in Spanish)

Valencia's 21-year-old striker Paco Alcacer, a reported target for Chelsea and Arsenal, says he has no desire to leave his current club. (AS - in Spanish)

Former Tottenham midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, 27, is set to dash hopes of a Premier League return by extending his contract at Schalke until 2017. (Bild - in German)

Paris St-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 33, is set to return to action after resuming training following his injury lay-off. (AS - in Spanish)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Benjamin Stambouli started Spurs' 2-1 win in Greece

Tottenham midfielder Benjamin Stambouli posted this photo of himself and a group of happy Spurs players on the way home from the Europa League win over Asteras Tripolis.

Andros Townsend, who got Spurs up and running with a penalty, paid tribute to fellow scorer Harry Kane by tweeting: "Another good win! Just can't keep the main man Harry Kane off the scoresheet at the moment!"

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey lets slip how he spent his free evening, posting: "Time for Life Story on BBC One, another brilliant series by David Attenborough."

Hull City midfielder David Meyler reveals he's a fan of folk music, tweeting that he's heading to a gig by Irish singer Christy Moore.

AND FINALLY

Wayne Rooney recited a poem about how much he loved playing for his country after England were knocked out of the 2002 Under-17 European Championships. (Daily Telegraph)

Gerard Pique's miserable time at Barcelona of late - struggling to get in the team, fined for using his mobile phone on the sub's bench - continued when, at the airport after arriving back from the Spanish club's Champions League game at Ajax, a fan shouted at him: 'Hey Pique, wake up! You need to run more'. (101 Great Goals)

A Republic of Ireland fan has revealed how he applied to take over as manager when Giovanni Trapattoni departed and received a letter back from the FAI. (The Guardian)