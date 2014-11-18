Gossip column: Rooney, Ramsey, Shaqiri, Balotelli, Podolski

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal may make a £5m move for Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic, 21, after scouting the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder during their Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy. (Daily Mirror)

The Gunners are also interested in Sevilla's £24m-rated Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak but face competition from Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund for the 24-year-old's signature. (Daily Express)

Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak joined Sevilla from Reims last summer

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has no intention of letting Germany striker Lukas Podolski, 29, leave in the January transfer window. (Bein Sports)

Crystal Palace and Sunderland are tracking the progress of 24-year-old Senegal international Stephane Badji, who has a £600,000 release clause with Norwegian club SK Brann. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich are expecting to receive a January bid for Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri, 23, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham among those interested. (Daily Star)

Napoli boss Rafael Benitez has ruled out a January move for Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli, 24, calling it a "hypothesis that I have never considered". (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City midfielder George Evans, 19, is training at Blackpool ahead of a possible loan move to Bloomfield Road. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool and Arsenal face competition from Dynamo Moscow for 28-year-old Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who is out of contract next summer. (Talksport)

SCOTLAND-ENGLAND GOSSIP

England striker Wayne Rooney, 29, has ordered his team-mates not to be scared of Scotland in their friendly at Celtic Park. (Daily Star)

Tuesday's Daily Star backpage

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan says his team cannot be considered physical in their approach because "most of us" are "only five feet six". (Daily Record)

Strachan says leading players should be able to handle featuring in up to 60 games per year. (Sun - subscription required)

All police leave in Glasgow has been cancelled ahead of the city's biggest security operation at a sporting event this century. (Times - subscription required)

Scotland's Hull City full-back Andrew Robertson, 20, used to work at Hampden Park when he was 16, handing out match programmes in the lounges.(Daily Mail)

England manager Roy Hodgson believes it is important his side stay adaptable after using the diamond formation in recent matches. (Independent)

Celtic coach Stevie Woods says goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 31, proves people wrong every time he plays, having been without a club for two years. (Guardian)

OTHER GOSSIP

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 23, believes the Gunners can turn their season around in five days as they prepare to play Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Star)

Aaron Ramsey believes Arsenal can kick-start their season in their next two matches

The Gambling Commission has warned the Football Association about the dangers of sponsorship deals between Premier League clubs and unlicensed overseas gambling firms. (Independent)

Former England boss Fabio Capello could be sacked as Russia manager after Tuesday night's friendly against Hungary. (Sun - subscription required)

Manchester United are facing an injury crisis with 10 first-team players set to be unavailable for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. (Independent)

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has warned Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and striker Diego Costa that their places in the national team are not guaranteed following their absence from the latest squad through injury. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United are considering a post-season tour of the Far East or India as the club prepares to reveal the financial cost of missing out on the Champions League with the release of quarterly figures for the opening months of this campaign. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has strongly hinted he will leave Italian club Napoli at the end of the season to rejoin his family on Merseyside, fuelling speculation of a possible Anfield return. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli is expected to be available for their trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday despite pulling out of the Italy squad with a hamstring injury. (Guardian)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Jack Wilshere posted a picture on his Instagram of his England team-mates closely huddled together on a bus to their aeroplane ahead of their flight to Glasgow for the friendly with Scotland with the message "Glasgow here we come! @alexoxchamberlain @chambers1995 @nathaniel_clyne #Welbz #Hendo".

Belgium international Dries Mertens has given an encouraging bulletin on his health after he was knocked out in his side's clash with Wales on Sunday. The forward posted a picture of himself on his Twitter account giving the thumbs up from his hospital bed.

AND FINALLY

An England fan's experience of their 3-1 win over Slovenia at Wembley last week was ruined after his view was blocked by a butler delivering 16-inch hot dogs to fellow supporters. (Metro)