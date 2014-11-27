BBC Sport app push alerts: Follow your football team
-
- From the section Sport
Want to know how your side's doing but can't get to the game? Keen to find out who's taking to the field for that crucial derby clash this weekend?
With the BBC Sport app you can set push alerts from teams right across the English and Scottish leagues. On opening the alert you will go straight to our dedicated football section.
The app is already freely available from Google Play for Android devices, the App Store for iPhones, and the UK Amazon Kindle Fire Appstore.
To add the alerts, you might need to install the latest update of the app. Once installed, follow these steps.
- Visit the MyAlerts section of the app from within the menu
- Select the sport - football or Formula 1
- If you want football alerts, select the team(s) and types of alerts you want. To set alerts for next year's Formula 1 season, simply set the sessions you want to receive updates for
- Wait for the alerts to arrive - hopefully they're good news!
You can of course easily turn alerts off - if, for example, you do not want to know the results of a match you're planning to watch highlights of on Match of the Day.
The app also now fully supports Chromecast, so you can cast any live action of highlights straight to the biggest screen in the house. Been watching while out and about? Simply cast the action to the TV as you get in.
Key features of the app include:
- Push alerts for domestic and international football teams - get line-ups, goals, full-time and more
- Push alerts for Formula 1 - get results for every session in a race weekend
- Watch live and on-demand video - and cast it to TV through Chromecast
- Home screen displaying the top stories across the world of sport
- Follow all the football live scores, results and news - plus access your club's fixtures for the 2014/15 season
- Customise the app to select your favourite sports and football teams
- Watch major sporting events live or on catch up with on-demand highlights and interviews
- Listen to BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra
- Sections for Football, Formula 1, Cricket, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, Golf and all the other main sports
- Indexes for UK nations, plus major events
- Daily live text commentaries
- Dedicated pages for every English and Scottish football league club, plus pages for cricket counties, rugby teams and more
- Share stories and results by email and on social networks