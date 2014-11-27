BBC Sport app push alerts: Follow your football team

Want to know how your side's doing but can't get to the game? Keen to find out who's taking to the field for that crucial derby clash this weekend?

With the BBC Sport app you can set push alerts from teams right across the English and Scottish leagues. On opening the alert you will go straight to our dedicated football section.

The app is already freely available from Google Play for Android devices, the App Store for iPhones, and the UK Amazon Kindle Fire Appstore.

To add the alerts, you might need to install the latest update of the app. Once installed, follow these steps.

Visit the MyAlerts section of the app from within the menu Select the sport - football or Formula 1 If you want football alerts, select the team(s) and types of alerts you want. To set alerts for next year's Formula 1 season, simply set the sessions you want to receive updates for Wait for the alerts to arrive - hopefully they're good news!

You can of course easily turn alerts off - if, for example, you do not want to know the results of a match you're planning to watch highlights of on Match of the Day.

The app also now fully supports Chromecast, so you can cast any live action of highlights straight to the biggest screen in the house. Been watching while out and about? Simply cast the action to the TV as you get in.

Key features of the app include: