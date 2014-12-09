Gossip column: Pogba, Cavani, Sakho, Godin, Reid

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 27, wants to move to Arsenal in January. (Metro)

Manchester City are lining up a move for 21-year-old Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, with the ex-Manchester United player and France international seen as a replacement for 31-year-old Yaya Toure. (Sun - subscription required)

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, 27, has admitted he faces an uncertain future at the club. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, with the Spanish champions insisting the 28-year-old is not for sale.(Daily Star)

Godin: Could he be on his way to Manchester United?

Alternatively, Atletico Madrid have told Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal that he must meet Godin's £28.5m buyout clause if he wants to land the defender in January.(Daily Express)

West Ham's 26-year-old defender Winston Reid, who is out of contract in the summer, is demanding a huge wage rise to remain with the Hammers and could be sold in January, with Arsenal and Liverpool among his suitors. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi has been watching Monaco's £15m-rated left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 22. (Daily Mail)

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho, 24, who has scored eight goals since joining the Hammers in the summer, has emerged as a Liverpool target as the Reds look to offload their own 24-year-old summer signing Mario Balotelli.(Metro)

Liverpool will have to pay £4m if they want to sign Benfica's Uruguayan right-back Maxi Pereira, 30. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal look set for disappointment in the race for Paulo Dybala's signature, with the 21-year-old Argentine striker set to sign a new deal at Palermo.(Daily Star)

QPR manager Harry Redknapp is keen on signing former Tottenham and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane, 34, on a three-month loan deal from LA Galaxy following the end of the MLS season. (Daily Express)

Cruzeiro have rejected Real Madrid's first offer for Lucas Silva, with Bernabeu manager Carlo Ancelotti publicly admitting that the club has been tracking the 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder. (AS)

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind, 24, is making good progress in his comeback from a knee injury after his dad confirmed a scan revealed everything is as it should be. (Daily Mail)

Villas-Boas is currently in charge of Zenit St Petersburg

Danny Murphy is convinced his old club Liverpool would never turn to former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas to replace current manager Brendan Rodgers. (Talksport)

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is considering starting Diego Costa, 26, in Wednesday's final Champions League group game against Sporting Lisbon as he seeks to improve the Spain forward's match fitness after his progress was interrupted by injury. (Guardian)

Defender Pablo Zabaleta believes Manchester City face a huge challenge to produce their own first-team players in the future - but is convinced the club's new £200m training complex will drastically increase their youngsters' prospects of making the grade. (Times - subscription required)

Manager Louis van Gaal has cast doubt over Radamel Falcao's long-term future at Manchester United by claiming he is "not interested" in the 28-year-old Colombia forward's reaction to being held back from first-team action at the club. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker, 24, is set to be included in Spurs' squad to face Besiktas in the Europa League this week after a nine-month injury lay-off. (Daily Mirror)

Malcolm Glazer bought Manchester United in May 2005 and his ownership of the club was passed on to his six children following his death. His son Edward has now put three millions shares in the Old Trafford club up for sale. (Evening Standard)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Tevez tweeted a picture of the tattoo on his back

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez, 30, who is now with Juventus, has tweeted a picture of his new tattoo, which covers his back.

The England team Twitter account has listed Roma defender Ashley Cole as one of the candidates for the national side's player of the year award, despite him winning just one cap in 2014 - his 107th in the 1-0 friendly win over Denmark.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram to voice his frustration at being asked to undergo a more thorough doping procedure than four other players prior to Barcelona's Champions League tie with Paris St Germain.

AND FINALLY

Chelsea captain John Terry has downsized by buying the £4.35m seven-bedroom mansion of golfer Colin Montgomerie. (Sun - subscription required)

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, 36, who is on loan at Manchester City from New York City, could move into politics when he retires from football. (Daily Star)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic admits he is running out of things to write on the match-day balls won by team-mate Lionel Messi, after the Argentina forward claimed his 21st hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Espanyol at the weekend. (AS)