New Year's Honours: Rugby World Cup winners receive awards

Sarah Hunter and Rochelle Clark helped England beat Canada 21-9 in the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup

Women's Rugby World Cup winners Sarah Hunter and Rochelle Clark are among the sports stars recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours.

Clark, 33, and Hunter, 29, receive MBEs after helping England lift the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

Northern Ireland boxer Patrick Barnes, 27, and Scotland's judoka Euan Burton, 35, who both won Commonwealth gold medals last summer, are made MBEs.

Athlete Steve Cram, 54, a former 1500m world champion, has been awarded a CBE.

Media playback is not supported on this device England women win team award

BBC athletics commentator Cram, who was made an MBE in 1986, spent 13 years as the head of the English Institute of Sport, until he stepped down from the post in August.

Under Cram's chairmanship, the EIS has played an increasingly important role in developing sports science and sports medicine for elite athletes in more than 30 Olympic and Paralympic sports, and contributed to the record medal haul at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

"It's really fantastic to have this recognition, especially all these years after I stopped competing," said Cram. "A large part of my journey since then has been the EIS and we have put a lot of things in place to give support to our Olympic programmes."

Another former athlete, Dame Mary Peters, 75, the 1972 Olympic pentathlon champion, is made a Companion of Honour, and Wendy Sly, who won silver in the 3,000m at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, receives an MBE for services to athletics.

The awards include recognition of the success of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Burton, who was Scotland's flag bearer at the Glasgow Games, retired after winning judo gold in the 100kg division, while Barnes won gold in the men's light-flyweight boxing competition.

Kate Richardson-Walsh, 34, captain of the England women's hockey team that won silver at the Commonwealth Games, also receives an MBE.

Gordon Matheson, leader of Glasgow City Council, receives a CBE and Jon Doig, the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Scotland, an OBE.

Jon Doig helped deliver a Commonwealth Games described by Mike Hooper, chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation, as the "standout Games in the history of the movement"

Brendon Batson, 61, receives an OBE for services to football after being made an MBE in 2000.

The former West Bromwich Albion defender, 61, who has been chair of Sporting Equals since 2010, is a major supporter of the Show Racism the Red Card campaign and an ambassador for anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

Former Portsmouth defender Linvoy Primus, 41, is awarded an MBE for services to football and charity in Portsmouth, while Jim Boyce, 70, a vice president at world football's governing body Fifa, receives the OBE for services to football in Northern Ireland.

David Collier, 59, who stepped down as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board last summer after a successful 10-year spell, receives an OBE.

Edward Gillespie, 62, who spent 32 years as the managing director at Cheltenham racecourse, has been awarded an OBE for services to horse racing.

Awards to grassroots sport include a British Empire Medal to Shirley Callaghan, who has dedicated more than 31 years of voluntary service to gymnastics at Ladywell Gymnastics Club in London.

Companion of Honour

Dame Mary Peters. For services to sport and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Steve Cram MBE. For services to sport.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Brendon Batson MBE. For services to football.

Jim Boyce. For services to football in Northern Ireland.

Dr David Collier. For services to cricket.

Edward Gillespie. For services to horse racing in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Patrick Barnes. For services to boxing and the community in Northern Ireland.

Euan Burton. For services to judo.

Rochelle Clark. For services to rugby.

Sarah Hunter. For services to rugby.

Linvoy Primus. For services to football and charity in Portsmouth.

Kate Richardson-Walsh. For services to hockey.

Wendy Sly. For services to athletics.