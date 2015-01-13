Gossip column: Messi, Schneiderlin, Muller, Balotelli

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 27, has alerted Manchester United to his potential availability by saying he does not know where he will be playing next year. (Guardian)

United are considering a £25m move for Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 25, to strengthen their faltering Champions League hopes. (Daily Express)

They are also tracking Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller, 25, who is keen on a move away from the Allianz Arena. (Daily Star)

Swansea City want Newcastle United's Senegalese striker Papiss Cisse, 29, to replace Manchester City-bound Wilfried Bony, 26. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are ready to sell Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva, 28, to Napoli if they land 25-year-old Fabian Delph from Aston Villa. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are interested in signing Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli, 24, on a loan deal this month, with an option for a £14m permanent deal in the summer. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal are prepared to increase their bid to land Legia Warsaw midfielder Krystian Bielik, 17, but face competition from German club Hamburg. (Times - subscription required)

The Gunners have also been sounded out over a move for Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis, 29. (Daily Mail)

West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison, 21, is on the verge of a move to Italian club Lazio after falling out of favour at Upton Park. (Mirror)

Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor is holding talks over a move to Parma, but the Italian club could be deterred by his wage demands. (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace are on the brink of sealing a loan move for Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo, 21. (Daily Star)

Manager Roberto Martinez will reject moves for any of Everton's top players this month, despite defender Seamus Coleman, 26, interesting Manchester United. (Sun - subscription required)

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa, 31, is set to reject Arsenal and Chelsea in favour of a return to former club Liverpool. (Daily Express)

Leeds defender Scott Wootton, 23, could make a permanent move to Rotherham after his loan spell at the Millers came to an end. (Sky Sports)

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, 23. (Talksport)

Aston Villa are close to wrapping up the signing of Valencia midfielder Carles Gil, 22, and also want Manchester City winger Scott Sinclair, 25. (Birmingham Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy, 29, is being assessed by a shoulder specialist amid fears that he requires surgery and will be ruled out for up to three months after suffering a dislocation against Stoke City on Sunday. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 21, intends to play in Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay at West Ham despite his grief at the death of friend Junior Malanda. The Wolfsburg midfielder, 20, was killed in a car crash on Saturday. (Daily Star)

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has asked a Zen master - Thai boxing guru Grandmaster Sken - to address his squad so they can focus on their emotional and mental side. (Sun - subscription required)

United's on-loan Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, 28, has been left in a state of shock by manager Louis van Gaal's decision to drop him for Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Southampton. (Daily Star)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 21, says team-mate and forward Alexis Sanchez, 26, is one of the most "English" players he has encountered in terms of his style of play. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, 27, met then Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford when still an Arsenal player. (Sun - subscription required)

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho could be in trouble with the FA again, after accusing referee Phil Dowd of being 'too fat' in a fresh rant at officials. (Daily Mirror)

Former Standard Liege manager Guy Luzon is the favourite to take over as Charlton boss following the dismissal of Bob Peeters. (London Evening Standard)

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is convinced Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku will ultimately prove better value than Manchester City's new signing Wilfried Bony. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has warned £28m Manchester City new boy Wilfried Bony he will need a tougher mentality to survive at his former club. (Daily Express)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker was among the Germany team congratulating Joachim Loew on his Fifa world coach of the year award. He wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Jogi Löw!!! No doubt this is very well deserved ... #FIFAworldcoachoftheyear #DFB #wc2014"

Jonas Gutierrez continued his return to football after overcoming cancer, taking part in Newcastle's Under-21 fixture against Bolton. Afterwards, the midfielder tweeted: "Happy to play another 90 min with the Under-21s, shame that we didn't get the 3 points. Improving all the day. Thanks for the support messages."

Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson, a product of the Manchester United academy, was among the many to send their congratulations to Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, with this tweet: "Congratulations @Cristiano! A pleasure and honour to play alongside you! #BallonDOr2014"

AND FINALLY...

Players at Swedish club Halmstad have baulked at their new 'turtle-patterned' away kit. (Guardian)

Chelsea captain John Terry revealed he will be a 'shirt and tie manager' after leading an Under-15 training session. (Daily Mail)