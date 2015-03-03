Gossip column: Friedel, Guardiola, Beckham, Sturridge, Terry

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Speculation is growing over Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini's future

Chelsea could move for Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel, who will be 44 in the summer, as a replacement for second choice Petr Cech, should the 32-year-old leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea cannot afford to let defender John Terry, 34, leave the club and it will cost them dearly to get a replacement. (Daily Mail)

David Beckham's 15-year-old son Brooklyn could follow his father's example and play for Manchester United if he is released by Arsenal at the end of the season. (Daily Star)

PSV Eindhoven's 21-year-old winger and reported Manchester United target Memphis Depay "has the option" to leave the Dutch club in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan have ruled out selling striker Mauro Icardi, 21, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. (Daily Star)

Everton will have to look elsewhere after reports in Italy claimed that Galatasaray's 31-year-old striker Goran Pandev has signed a pre-contract agreement with Genoa.(Talksport)

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has to win the Premier League or Champions League, otherwise Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola will be approached to replace him. (Guardian)

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says striker Daniel Sturridge is close to full fitness and will play a crucial role in the Premier League run-in this season. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has defended his colleagues after a number of officiating controversies in the game over the last couple of weeks. (Times - subscription required)

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has suggested television pundits are influencing the Football Association after midfielder Mile Jedinak, 30, was charged with violent conduct.(Daily Mirror)

Spurs winger Andros Townsend believes his side's double cup exit could help their ambitions of playing in the Champions League next season. (Sun - subscription required)

Former Middlesbrough and Celtic manager Tony Mowbray has agreed to become Coventry City boss. (Coventry Telegraph)

The investigation into Wigan manager Malky Mackay's exchange of offensive messages with former Cardiff head of recruitment Iain Moody has been extended after new information was passed to the Football Association. (Daily Mail)

Hull winger Robbie Brady, 23, could be ruled out for the rest of the season after falling down a hole at the club's training ground. (Daily Mirror)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-0 to lift the League Cup on Sunday

On his Instagram account, Chelsea captain John Terry, 34, posted a picture of his two children sleeping with the League Cup trophy following his side's 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

A six-second video has emerged showing Chelsea's 24-year-old midfielder Eden Hazard's apparent disapproval of the quality of champagne on offer at Wembley after his club's League Cup win. (Independent)

Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko, 28, posted a graphic celebrating his landmark of scoring 50 goals for the club.

Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis, 29, tweeted: "I've just found out about St David's Day in my English lesson and I would like to wish a belated St David's Day to all the people in Wales."

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton, 32, tweeted his surprise at rumours Manuel Pellegrini will be relieved of his role as manager of Manchester City.

AND FINALLY....

Chelsea's 26-year-old striker Diego Costa responded to a Tottenham fan throwing a £2 coin at him during the League Cup final by picking it up and pocketing it.(Metro)

Barcelona director Carles Rexach says Angel Di Maria was sold to Manchester United because he is "too ugly" for Real Madrid and did not fit the brand of Real president Florentino Perez. (Sun - subscription required)

David Beckham's son Romeo, 12, has been tipped as a future tennis champion after impressing during lessons at a council court in West London. (Daily Star)