Gossip column: Hodgson, Morata, Pogba, Matic, Van Gaal, Ideye

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Southampton are ready to make midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 25, their highest paid player and stop him going to Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are ready to listen for bids for 22-year-old Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who is a reported target for Liverpool and Arsenal.(Metro)

Republic of Ireland defender Sean St Ledger, 30, who has been without a club since leaving Ipswich in December, has signed for Orlando City of Major League Soccer in the USA. (MLS)

The agent of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 21, has said that the France midfielder could yet decide to stay at the Italian club despite interest from Paris St-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins believes the Old Trafford club will reject the option to make Colombia striker Radamel Falcao's loan move permanent this summer - because he looks a shadow of the player he once was. (Talksport)

Manchester United have made a £5.7m bid to sign Brazilian attacker Kenedy, 19 - dubbed the 'new Neymar' - in the summer.(Metro)

Chelsea have agreed a £2.3m deal with Viitorul Constanta for Romanian teenage right-back Cristian Manea, 17. (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Nemanja Matic, 26, has been handed a new £4.8m-a-year contract by Chelsea, which runs until 2020 and is worth around £93,000 a week. (Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Roy Hodgson wants to stay on as England manager beyond his current contract and lead the country to the 2018 World Cup finals. (Daily Mirror)

Senior police officers want the Premier League to give them the right of veto over the televised Friday night matches introduced under the latest television deal, which starts in 2016-17. (Independent)

Reading manager Steve Clarke says he wants to "spoil Bradford's party" when the two sides meet in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. (Daily Telegraph)

Brown Ideye joined West Brom for a club-record £10m last summer

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says he is irritated by suggestions of a rift between him and assistant manager Ryan Giggs, and claimed they have a good relationship. (Independent)

West Brom striker Brown Ideye, 26, has revealed his mother banned him from playing football on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, when he was 14 because she feared he would get caught up in criminal gangs.(Daily Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, 26, believes the captain's armband can inspire team-mate Jordan Henderson, 24, to greater heights. (Sun - subscription required)

Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer hopes Sunday's FA Cup trip to Anfield will revive memories of when the club won the Premier League at the ground 20 years ago. (Daily Express)

Everton manager Roberto Martinez says defeats at Arsenal and Stoke were "heartbreaking", with his side collecting only 11 points from their last 16 league matches. (Liverpool Echo)

Meanwhile, Toffees captain Phil Jagielka has admitted there is no point pretending the club are not in relegation danger. (Sun - subscription required)

West Yorkshire-based psychologist John Muranka has been working with Bradford's players before their FA Cup quarter-final against Reading - and could be the secret behind their cup success over recent seasons.(Guardian)

Joe Hart believes Vincent Kompany, 28, will return a stronger player after being dropped by Manuel Pellegrini, just as the England goalkeeper did when he was left out by the Manchester City manager last season. (Times - subscription required)

Fabrice Muamba, 26, who suffered a cardiac arrest at White Hart Lane in 2012, says he thought "oh no, not that place again" when Bafetimbi Gomis fainted at the same ground on Wednesday. (Daily Express)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted this pic on Instagram with the words: "My first football kit! My parents were clearly planning for it to last me a good few years..."

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois must have spent a good few hours answering this pile of letters. "Finished answering some fan mail," he wrote on Instagram.

Wayne Rooney is clearly a fan of Ronnie O'Sullivan and co, who were in action at a televised tournament in Blackpool on Thursday. "Watching the Snooker Shootout it's brilliant," he tweeted.

Ever seen four football players dressed as though they're extras in a Star Wars movie? Nathaniel Clyne tweeted this photo on Twitter of himself and a few Southampton team-mates preparing to play ice-hockey on the club's three-day break in Switzerland.

Tottenham's Andros Townsend spent his night off in the stand at White Hart Lane watching the club's under-18s beat Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Youth Cup semi-final first leg and tweeted his approval: "The future looks incredibly bright for us. Job only half complete though."

AND FINALLY....

An Asian Champions League match between Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers and Guangzhou Evergrande of China was extended by 17 minutes of stoppage time, the longest in Asian football history. (The Mirror)

Mesut Ozil's reputation among some Arsenal fans as a lazy player has been disproved by stats which show that, since his return from injury, no Gunners player has run further. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has starred in a new advert for a footwear company which features him doing Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake-style dance moves. (Independent)