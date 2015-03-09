Gossip column: Costa, Hernandez, Pulis, Dybala, Sherwood, Given

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 26, says he turned down the chance to join Liverpool in 2013 after the Reds triggered a release clause in his contract at Atletico Madrid. (Mirror)

Tottenham, West Ham, Everton and Stoke are vying to sign Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 26, who is on loan at Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are ready to meet Palermo's asking price of £29.5m for 21-year-old striker Paulo Dybala.(fichajes.net)

Manchester United want to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Memphis Depay, 21, this summer if they fail to lure Gareth Bale away from Real Madrid. (Daily Express)

Bolton are hoping to secure loan deals for Chelsea striker Islam Feruz, 19, and Crystal Palace defender Paddy McCarthy, 31. (Bolton News)

New Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is set to underline his ambitions for the club by sanctioning a £12m move for Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes, 25.(Daily Star)

OTHER GOSSIP

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has called for new rules to enable clubs to contest dismissals for two bookable offences after branding the existing system "disgraceful". (Times - subscription required)

Pulis has called for life bans for Baggies fans who ripped up seats and threw them at rival fans during the weekend's 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa in their FA Cup quarter-final. (Daily Mail)

Former West Brom defender Brendon Batson, an adviser to the Football Association on equality and football development, wants a full inquiry into the weekend's Villa Park pitch invasions. (Sun - subscription required)

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has breathed life into the club since his arrival, veteran goalkeeper Shay Given has said. (Talksport)

Liverpool defender Glen Johnson, 30, criticised the state of the Anfield pitch after the Reds' goalless draw with Blackburn in the FA Cup quarter-final at Anfield on Sunday.(Liverpool Echo)

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has labelled Chelsea fans "greedy" for expecting too much success.(Sun - subscription required)

QPR manager Chris Ramsey believes his team's recent run of defeats are attributable to small margins but has said there will be no excuse for failure in their next three matches.(Times - subscription required)

Wilfried Bony has warned Manchester City fans it may take a little time to find his feet at the club following his move from Swansea. (Manchester Evening News)

Celtic striker John Guidetti, on loan at Parkhead from Manchester City, has appeared on Dutch TV singing a song featuring an offensive term about Rangers fans. (Daily Record)

Brazil defender David Luiz has raised the tensions before Chelsea's Champions League match with PSG by branding former manager Jose Mourinho as 'not special to me'. (Daily Express)

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Ryan Bertrand used his Instagram account to post footage of Southampton team-mate Shane Long, 28, performing Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry in a busy pub.

Newcastle winger Remy Cabella celebrated his 25th birthday by tweeting to show off his Newcastle United-themed birthday cake.

Photographs have emerged on Twitter of a Leeds fan who smuggled a dog into the Yorkshire side's 1-0 Championship win over Wigan - with the pooch appearing to celebrate when his master's team score.

England Under-15 international Jadon Sancho has spoken of his delight at joining Manchester City from Watford on a £500,000 deal, as well asretweeting a video of his remarkable footwork.

AND FINALLY....

Grays Athletic player-manager Mark Bentley led by example when he came off the bench to score the equaliser in a Ryman Premier League match against Hampton and Richmond Borough before going in goal and saving a penalty after his keeper was sent off. His side went on to win 3-2. (Metro)

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed even his sons Sebastiano and Maurizio joined in the Harry Kane songs when the striker scored a double against QPR in the 2-1 win on Saturday. (Mirror)