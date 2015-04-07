Last updated on .From the section Football

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Tuesday's Mirror back page

Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, 31, will be sold this summer and replaced by 28-year-old Paris St-Germain forward Edinson Cavani as Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal spends £150m to overhaul his squad. (Daily Star) external-link

Real Madrid are monitoring 20-year-old Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling, according to player-turned-coach Zinedine Zidane.(Daily Mail) external-link

West Ham want Everton winger Kevin Mirallas, with Tottenham also interested in the 27-year-old Belgium international. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool want to sign Monaco's French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, 22.(Daily Mail) external-link

The Reds also want Leeds wing-back Sam Byram, 20. (Daily Star) external-link

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants Paris St-Germain's former Newcastle midfielder Yohan Cabaye, 29, for £10m. (Telegraph) external-link

Inter Milan want to sign Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 31, on a five-year contract worth £54m. (Mirror) external-link

West Brom manager Tony Pulis remains keen on signing Wolves striker Bakary Sako, 26, and Swansea left-back Neil Taylor, also 26, in the summer. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich have shown an interest in signing 29-year-old Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.(Voz Populi - in Spanish) external-link

Germany defender Mats Hummels, 26, says he is considering his future at Borussia Dortmund amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United. (Talksport) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, 32, has revealed why he cried after scoring the winner against Newcastle on Sunday. (Express) external-link

Dick Advocaat was appointed Sunderland manager until the end of the season on 17 March

Angry Newcastle United fans have demanded owner Mike Ashley sells the club following the team's fifth successive defeat by Sunderland. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Manager Tim Sherwood has told his Aston Villa players it is time to "man up" in Tuesday's match against QPR. (Independent) external-link

Dutch coach Dick Advocaat says he wants to remain as Sunderland manager beyond the end of the current season. (The Sun - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says he selected 34-year-old defender Kolo Toure instead of £20m signing Dejan Lovren against Arsenal because of the Ivorian's "commitment". (Guardian) external-link

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has accepted that the Toffees have not kept enough clean sheets this season. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Following Monday's 3-0 home defeat by Bolton, Cardiff manager Russell Slade says he has been given assurances over his future. (South Wales Echo) external-link

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Peter Crouch to Manchester City? Probably not, but the Stoke striker could not resist a playful response to a transfer rumour account. The tweet external-link claimed Manuel Pellegrini is in the market for an English footballer who is a "big player", to which the 6ft 7in Crouch responded saying he is has no intention of leaving Stoke.

Jose Enrique has not played for Liverpool since January because of injury

Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray tweeted external-link to celebrate his goal against Manchester City on Monday night: "Great result beating the Champions! Delighted to get on the scoresheet with @punch_jason The noise in SE25 was immense."

Meanwhile, it's safe to assume Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique did not see the game. According to his Twitter feed, external-link the Spaniard was at the Echo Arena: "Great night at Nicki Minaj concert. Better than I expect it. Really enjoy it. Good night."

AND FINALLY...