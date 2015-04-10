Gossip column: Sterling, Walcott, Depay, Cleverley, Howedes, Cech
Last updated on .From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling, 20, and Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, 26, are poised to swap clubs in the summer with the Gunners ready to pay an extra £20m to complete the deal. (Daily Star)
The Merseyside club are also targeting Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson, 23, who is currently on loan at West Ham. (Sun - subscription)
Manchester United target and Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 21, is expected to leave PSV Eindhoven in the summer, director Marcel Brands has told Dutch news agency ANP. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham are considering a £13m bid for Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes, 27, who can play centre-half or right-back.(Daily Mirror)
Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, 32, who has lost his first team place to Thibaut Courtois, 22, is wanted by Italian club Inter Milan because Samir Handanovic has so far been unable to agree a new contract.(Metro)
Everton will make Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley, 25, currently on loan at Aston Villa, their top summer target.(Guardian)
Meanwhile, the Toffees are also still hoping to bring Man Utd winger Adnan Januzaj, 20, to Goodison Park after showing interest in the Belgium international in January. (Manchester Evening News)
Manchester City are favourites to sign Wolfsburg's Kevin de Bruyne, 23, if the former Chelsea midfielder leaves Germany this summer (Times - subscription)
Barcelona's Brazil right-back Dani Alves, 32, a target for Manchester United and Paris St-Germain, has rejected the Catalan club's final offer of a three-year contract. (FutbolAS.com - in Spanish)
Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin, 26, looks poised for another loan deal, this time with Malaga. The Bosnia-born German has been playing on loan at Anderlecht and has made only 15 appearances for the Londoners. (Daily Express)
West Ham and West Brom are both chasing 28-year-old Galatasaray and Morocco midfielder Nordin Amrabat, who is currently on loan at Malaga. (Talksport)
OTHER GOSSIP
Manchester United have agreed to introduce the living wage to all their full-time staff by July, which is a year earlier than the timescale agreed by all 20 Premier League clubs last month. (ESPN)
Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says the struggling champions will not abandon their attacking style despite losing seven of their 16 games in 2015 and dropping to fourth in the Premier League.(Daily Telegraph)
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood says Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy tried to persuade him to stay on at White Hart Lane after sacking him as head coach.(Birmingham Mail)
Arsenal are looking for a fix to 21-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's groin problems or else he will need surgery in the summer. (Daily Mirror).
BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA
Newcastle's Netherlands midfielder Siem de Jong, 26, is back on the training pitch for the first time since undergoing surgery in February for a collapsed lung. He tweeted: "Had my first normal session with the group today! #NUFC #gettingthere".
West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has been putting potential Hammers keepers of the future through their paces. He tweeted this picture of "The future heroes of Upton Park".
Tottenham and England winger Andros Townsend was faced with a dilemma - whether to watch The Masters golf or the Premier League darts on television. He revealed his choice on social media: "Really wanted to get into The Masters this year but when the darts is on there's no chance."
AND FINALLY
New dad Pablo Zabaleta has hinted he will perform a baby celebration if he scores for Manchester City in Sunday's derby against United. (MCFC.co.uk)