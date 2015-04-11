Last updated on .From the section Football

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City are willing to offer Samir Nasri, 27, and Edin Dzeko, 29, to Juventus so they can bring 22-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba to the club this summer. (Daily Star) external-link

Raheem Sterling on the Daily Mirror's back page

However, Manchester United have, according to news website Tuttomercatoweb, requested face-to-face talks with the Italian club over the possibility of bringing Pogba back to Old Trafford three years after he left on a free transfer. (Daily Express) external-link

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 24, expects to move to United this summer with Dortmund team-mate Mats Hummels, 26, also attracting interest from Reds boss Louis van Gaal. (Daily Mail) external-link

Jose Mourinho has admitted that the club sometimes have to consider commercial activities after reports that Chelsea will bid for FC Tokyo's 22-year-old Japan striker Yoshinori Muto. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Martin Skrtel, 30, is happy to wait until the summer to discuss a new contract with Liverpool with just over a year remaining on the Slovakian defender's current deal. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Meanwhile, forward Raheem Sterling, 20, will not sign a new contract at Anfield this season as he waits to see what offers come his way this summer. (ESPN FC) external-link

Arsenal are keen on signing 18-year-old Benfica forward Goncalo Guedes but will have to pay £40m to bring him to the Emirates. (Metro) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks Aston Villa and ex-Spurs boss Tim Sherwood deserves a good reception from Spurs fans when the two sides meet at White Hart Lane on Saturday, for the first time since Sherwood's sacking last May. (Talksport) external-link

Argentina great Diego Maradona has attacked Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal over his handling of striker Radamel Falcao, 29, claiming the Reds boss is "closer to the devil himself".(Guardian) external-link

QPR manager Chris Ramsey has refuted claims from predecessor Harry Redknapp that there is infighting at the west London club. (Daily Mirror) external-link

Burnley's players will receive £200,000 each if they survive relegation from the Premier League this season. (Sun - subscription) external-link

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Former England skipper John Terry revealed who he thought had stood out this season

Chelsea captain John Terry posted a photo on Instagram external-link of his selections for the PFA team of the year, naming Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as his player of the year, and Spurs' Harry Kane as the season's best young player.

Manchester City's Micah Richards, on loan at Fiorentina, used Instagram external-link to wish City's Vincent Kompany a happy 29th birthday, referring to the Belgian as "El capitano".

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough joined 150 other people external-link to sleep rough at the club's Bramall Lane ground for charity.

AND FINALLY

Before Sunday's Manchester derby, Manchester United fan Stephen Howson provided live Twitter updates from his tour of City's Etihad Stadium while dressed in a vintage United shirt - until asked to stop by City staff. (Manchester Evening News) external-link