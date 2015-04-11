Gossip column: Pogba, Skrtel, Van Gaal, Maradona & more
Last updated on .From the section Football
For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Manchester City are willing to offer Samir Nasri, 27, and Edin Dzeko, 29, to Juventus so they can bring 22-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba to the club this summer. (Daily Star)
However, Manchester United have, according to news website Tuttomercatoweb, requested face-to-face talks with the Italian club over the possibility of bringing Pogba back to Old Trafford three years after he left on a free transfer. (Daily Express)
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 24, expects to move to United this summer with Dortmund team-mate Mats Hummels, 26, also attracting interest from Reds boss Louis van Gaal. (Daily Mail)
Jose Mourinho has admitted that the club sometimes have to consider commercial activities after reports that Chelsea will bid for FC Tokyo's 22-year-old Japan striker Yoshinori Muto. (London Evening Standard)
Martin Skrtel, 30, is happy to wait until the summer to discuss a new contract with Liverpool with just over a year remaining on the Slovakian defender's current deal. (Liverpool Echo)
Meanwhile, forward Raheem Sterling, 20, will not sign a new contract at Anfield this season as he waits to see what offers come his way this summer. (ESPN FC)
Arsenal are keen on signing 18-year-old Benfica forward Goncalo Guedes but will have to pay £40m to bring him to the Emirates. (Metro)
OTHER GOSSIP
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks Aston Villa and ex-Spurs boss Tim Sherwood deserves a good reception from Spurs fans when the two sides meet at White Hart Lane on Saturday, for the first time since Sherwood's sacking last May. (Talksport)
Argentina great Diego Maradona has attacked Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal over his handling of striker Radamel Falcao, 29, claiming the Reds boss is "closer to the devil himself".(Guardian)
QPR manager Chris Ramsey has refuted claims from predecessor Harry Redknapp that there is infighting at the west London club. (Daily Mirror)
Burnley's players will receive £200,000 each if they survive relegation from the Premier League this season. (Sun - subscription)
BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA
Chelsea captain John Terry posted a photo on Instagram of his selections for the PFA team of the year, naming Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as his player of the year, and Spurs' Harry Kane as the season's best young player.
Manchester City's Micah Richards, on loan at Fiorentina, used Instagram to wish City's Vincent Kompany a happy 29th birthday, referring to the Belgian as "El capitano".
Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough joined 150 other people to sleep rough at the club's Bramall Lane ground for charity.
AND FINALLY
Before Sunday's Manchester derby, Manchester United fan Stephen Howson provided live Twitter updates from his tour of City's Etihad Stadium while dressed in a vintage United shirt - until asked to stop by City staff. (Manchester Evening News)
Liverpool's Raheem Sterling was heckled while appearing at the club's unveiling of their kit for next season, with a fan shouting "Make sure we see you in it next season"" (Liverpool Echo)