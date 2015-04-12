Last updated on .From the section Football

TRANSFER GOSSIP

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid may target Everton's 18-goal forward Romelu Lukaku, 21, if they lose Mario Mandzukic, 28, to Wolfsburg.(Sun on Sunday - subscription) external-link

Chelsea are set to complete the £4.7m transfer of Brazilian midfielder Nathan, 19, next week from Atletico Paranaense, with the teenager heading to London for a medical.(ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese) external-link

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany criticises Financial Fair Play rules in the Sunday Telegraph

Manchester United believe they have beaten Liverpool to PSV Eindhoven's Dutch winger Memphis Depay, 21, who has an asking price of £25m.(Sunday Mirror) external-link

The Old Trafford club have also been put on alert that Bayern Munich could be willing to offload striker Robert Lewandowski, 26 and midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, 30.(Daily Star Sunday) external-link

And United have opened talks with Paris St-Germain about a deal to sign striker Edinson Cavani, 28.(Sunday Express) external-link

United are also tracking FC Twente's Dutch winger Bilal Ould-Chikh, 17, dubbed 'the new Arjen Robben' in his homeland.(Sunday People) external-link

Manchester City midfielder James Milner, 29, intends to wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on his future at the Etihad Stadium.(Mail on Sunday) external-link

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes plans to make a £6m summer bid for 27-year-old Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole. (Sun on Sunday - subscription) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling, 20, has been photographed smoking a shisha pipe during a night out with friends. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Reds' midfielder Lucas Leiva, 28, believes his team-mate Sterling is handling the issues around his future well. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, 60, has been given 48 hours to choose between Manchester City and Sao Paulo. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

QPR midfielder Sandro, 26, has defended former manager Harry Redknapp, saying he is not at fault for the club's struggles near the foot of the Premier League. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Crystal Palace's Yannick Bolasie was in celebratory mood after his first Premier League hat-trick helped his side to victory over Sunderland. He tweeted: external-link "Great win today great to get three goals they don't come around often lol. On to the next."

Another goalscorer, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, celebrated his strike which helped them to victory against Hull City. "That goal was coming!!! Buzzing today with the goal and especially the result," he tweeted. external-link

AND FINALLY

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal treated his wife Truus to a fish and chip meal out as he prepared for Sunday's Manchester derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford. (Sunday Mirror) external-link