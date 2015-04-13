Last updated on .From the section Football

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Monday's Daily Express

Inter Milan's former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is set to try to sign three players from his old club in the summer, with midfielders Samir Nasri, 27, Yaya Toure, 31, and James Milner, 29, on his wanted list. (Daily Mail) external-link

West Ham are reportedly preparing to offer £10m for Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson, 23, and beat Liverpool to the right back's signature. (Daily Star) external-link

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has agreed to finance a £10m bid to sign QPR striker Charlie Austin, 25. (The Sun - subscription only) external-link

Chelsea are ready to make a move for Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Miranda, 30, who has a year left on his contract and could be available for a cut-price fee. (The Mirror) external-link

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes his old club must resist any bids to take goalkeeper David De Gea, 24, away from Old Trafford this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal believe they have sealed a £4.5m move for 16-year-old Argentinean striker Maxi Romero from Velez Sarsfield. (The Mirror) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Monday's Guardian

Manchester City's players are facing a financial punishment if they fall any lower in the Premier League. (The Sun - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has ordered his players to capitalise on their 4-2 derby win over City by finishing the Premier League season higher than their local rivals. (Daily Star) external-link

Van Gaal City's counterpart Manuel Pellegrini has refused to answer questions about his future following his side's defeat at Old Trafford. (Guardian) external-link

The City manager questioned the spirit of his players following Sunday's loss to United. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Pellegrini has urged unhappy City fans to stick by the players despite their faltering title defence. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Arsenal chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, says he is "not happy" with how the Gunners have performed this season. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Jordon Ibe, 19, is expected to agree a new long-term contract at Liverpool in the next fortnight, in a deal worth at least £30,000 a week. (Daily Express) external-link

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has said striker Daniel Sturridge, 25, may not be fully fit until the start of next season following a 2014-15 campaign plagued by injuries. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle are planning to carry out due diligence on future signings because manager John Carver says there is "something not right" with the current crop of players. (Shields Gazette) external-link

Queens Park Rangers could face disciplinary action from the Football Association after their game with Chelsea, which the latter won 1-0, was marred by home supporters throwing missiles at the visiting players. (The Times - subscription only) external-link

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has said he lost his temper with his players for the first time since arriving at the club during his half-time team talk in the Saints' 2-0 win over Hull on Saturday. (Southern Daily Echo) external-link

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat says he is now very worried about his side's prospects of Premier League survival following their 4-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace.(Independent) external-link

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Mario Balotelli was still in his old side's corner early on in their derby defeat

Manchester United's players were vocal on social media after the 4-2 win over Manchester City. Midfielder Ander Herrera external-link tweeted "A perfect day for our fans, and of course for us", while Marouane Fellaini external-link posted "Great atmosphere this afternoon at Old Trafford, thanks for your support".

United keeper David De Gea external-link said he was "proud to be a Red", captain Wayne Rooney external-link thanked the "brilliant fans for an important three points".

QPR skipper Joey Barton reacted to the late defeat at home by Chelsea by tweeting: external-link "Gutted but great spirit shown again as a club. To a man we gave our all. Fans superb. Didn't go our way. No time to feel down. Five more wars."

AND FINALLY

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal issued a post-match apology to his wife's City-supporting hairdresser, telling her, "Sorry Dawn, the best team won". (ManUtd.com) external-link

Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli's attempt to goad Manchester United fans backfired, when he tweeted his delight at Man City's early goal in the derby, only to see United score four to win the game. (Daily Express) external-link