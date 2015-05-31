Gossip column: Sterling, Falcao, Lloris, Afellay, Van Persie

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Negotiations between Liverpool and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to sign unsettled forward Raheem Sterling, 20, appear to have broken down. (Bild - in German)

Bayern's failed attempt to sign Sterling suggests Chelsea and Real Madrid will have to fight each other over the signing of the England international. (Sunday Express)

Real Madrid second vice-president, Eduardo Fernandez de Blas, has let slip that Rafa Benitez will be the next coach of the Spanish giants. (AS English)

Liverpool are exploring alternatives to Brendan Rodgers, in case the Reds' boss fails to convince owners Fenway Sports Group at his end-of-season appraisal that the club is progressing under his management.(Sunday Times - subscription required)

Sterling will stay at Anfield if outgoing Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp lands the Liverpool job.(Sun on Sunday - subscription required)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet wants the club to bolster the Belgian contingent at Anfield by signing Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke, 24. (Liverpool Echo)

Premier League champions Chelsea hope to beat Liverpool to the signing of the in-form Belgium international.(Sunday Express)

Chelsea have missed out on signing Japan striker Yoshinori Muto after the 22-year-old opted to join Mainz in Germany from J-League side FC Tokyo. (Star on Sunday)

Steve McClaren is expected to take over from John Carver as Newcastle United manager after the club made a third approach to the former England boss.(Sunday Telegraph)

But Manchester City development coach Patrick Vieira is also understood to be in talks over taking charge at St James' Park.(Sky Sports)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 28, wants to stay at White Hart Lane despite interest from Manchester United. (Mail on Sunday)

However, the France international is thought to want to leave Tottenham to fulfil his ambition of playing in the Champions League.(Sunday Mirror)

Former Manchester United loan striker Radamel Falcao, 29, looks set to agree a move to Premier League champions Chelsea from parent club Monaco.(Sky Sports)

West Ham United will wait a few more days to see whether they can convince outgoing Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp or Real Sociedad boss David Moyes to become their new manager before moving on to other candidates. (Sunday Telegraph)

Out-of-contract Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira, 28, has settled on a move to join Serie A champions Juventus, according to one of the Italian club's directors.(Star on Sunday)

Juventus are favourites to sign Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, 31, with the Premier League club ready to listen to offers for the Netherlands international. (Sun on Sunday - subscription required)

Wolves and West Brom's hopes of signing Newcastle United winger Sammy Ameobi, 23, could be hampered with the player set to be offered a new contract at St James' Park.(Wolverhampton Express & Star)

Stoke City are showing interest in Netherlands winger Ibrahim Afellay, 29, who is out of contract at Barcelona this summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Reports in Spain suggest Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, 29, has rejected a new deal at Emirates Stadium and looks set to join La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.(AS English)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said the only thing he would be buying was "drinks for his players" as he refused to discuss potential summer signings following their FA Cup final victory. (Sunday Mirror)

The Gunners may make a summer move for Swansea City's South Korean international Ki Sung-Yeung, 26. (Sunday Express)

Best of social media

Striker Alexis Sanchez was among those Arsenal playerstweeting celebratory pictures with the FA Cup after their4-0 win against Aston Villa.

Another Arsenal goalscorer, Theo Walcott, posted his thanks to supporterson Instagram.

Fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere tried to squeeze as many of his team-mates as possible in tothis Twitter selfie.

Victory for Arsenal ensured Southampton will play in next season's Europa League, somethinggoalkeeper Fraser Forsteris already looking forward to.

Meanwhile in Spain,Lionel Messi's stunning opening goalfor Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao saw a swathe of reaction on Twitter. Manchester United defenderLuke Shaw,Swansea midfielderWayne Routledgeand his team-mateJefferson Monterowere among the admirers.

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand, 36, shared an emotional messageon Twitterafter announcing his retirement from the game on Saturday.

Scottish FA Cup winners Inverness Caledonian Thistle poked fun at Celticin a tweetmoments after their 10-man victory against Falkirk at Hampden Park. It referred toCeltic's failure to beat the Highlanders in the semi-finalafter goalkeeper Craig Gordon was dismissed.

Former Lyon boss Remi Garde, 44, turned down the Newcastle job because he felt the city was not "arty" enough.(Sunday People)

One Aston Villa fan will be regretting his presumptuous decision to get an FA Cup winners tattoo before he witnessed his side lose 4-0 against Arsenal at Wembley. (Metro)

While Barcelona completed the second part of what they hope will be a treble-winning season, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo tried his best to get over a trophy less season by soaking up the sun in St Tropez.(Sunday Mirror)