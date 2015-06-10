Nicola Adams: GB flag-bearer out to make European Games history

Media playback is not supported on this device Flag honour means everything - Adams

European Games 2015 Location: Baku, Azerbaijan Dates: 12-28 June Coverage: Reports & video highlights of the main GB action on the BBC Sport website

Boxer Nicola Adams will carry the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony for the inaugural European Games in Baku on Friday.

Adams, 32, who was the first-ever woman to win Olympic and Commonwealth gold medals, hopes to complete a historic treble in Azerbaijan.

She is part of a 160-strong Team GB squad for the event which runs until 28 June.

"It's another chance to make history," she told BBC Sport.

The Sheffield-based boxer withdrew from the English National Championships after a break-in at her home in April, but is now focused on further success.

"It was really disappointing not to box because I didn't want to let all of the fans down, but I just didn't feel right at the time," she said.

European Games - at a glance What? Olympic-style event consisting of 20 sports disciplines. Find out more here Where? Baku, Azerbaijan When? 12-28 June (first day of competition is 13 June) British hopes? Nicola Adams (boxing), Mahama Cho, Gemma Gibbons (judo), Lutalo Muhammad, Jade Jones (taekwondo), Nile Wilson (gymnastics), Ed McKeever (canoe sprint) Who else? More than 6,000 athletes from 50 European countries

She said the break-in was "quite upsetting", and added: "But I'm now really excited about the European Games and it's the main focus for the year so I'll be putting everything into it."

The Baku Games will feature 20 sports, 16 of which will be included in next year's Olympics.

Of those, 12 sports offer either direct of indirect qualification for Rio 2016.

Victories in shooting and triathlon will guarantee the winner's nation a berth in Brazil, whilst in table tennis the gold medallist will qualify themselves.

"It's obviously a massive event for every player and winning really is the main aim," English Commonwealth champion Paul Drinkhall told BBC Sport.

The judo competition was set to be a low-ranked event, but after Glasgow was stripped of European Championship host status earlier in the year, Baku will now take on added significance.

"To have the Europeans take it off us was pretty upsetting and we were gutted, but to have it in Baku will be nice," said London 2012 silver medallist Gemma Gibbons.

"It's a qualification event for Rio, so if I get a medal here that's big points and will ultimately help me along the way to next year's Olympics."

The inaugural European Games will run from 12-28 June, but there was a blow to organisers on Wednesday when the Netherlands withdrew from hosting the 2019 event.

Bidding for that event will now be reopened.