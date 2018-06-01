BBC Sport online and Twitter votes: Terms and conditions

BBC Sport - Online Voting Terms and Conditions

1. You can take part by accessing the relevant web page. You will find the question and a list of alternative answers. You can register your vote by electronically selecting the option you wish to vote for.

2. Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online and on-air, will not count.

3. This is not a competition and there will be no prize for any option or anyone taking part.

4. The number of times you can vote may be restricted. The presence of a cap to voting and what that limit is will be made clear for each vote. Some votes may be restricted geographically. If you are not in the right area you will not see the vote.

5. Live results may be displayed during the vote window. These should not be taken as an indicator of the final published results, but merely as a snapshot for interest. The BBC will announce the final result on-air and/or online when voting is closed and the actual result is known.

6. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion.

7. If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this vote at any time.

9. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

10. Please note that BBC, BBC Group or Telescope employees or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the associated BBC content or the vote is not eligible to vote.

11. The voting accords with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Voting, details of which can be found on the BBC's Standards and Guidelines website at http://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidelines/appendix2

12. Online votes are subject to the BBC Privacy Policy found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy/privacy-policy, BBC Cookies Policy found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/cookies/ and BBC online Terms of Use found at http://bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/terms/terms-of-use.

13. These Terms and Conditions are governed by the law of England and Wales.