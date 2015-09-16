Gossip: Stones, Martial, Xavi, Naismith, Shaw, Pogba

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Manchester United's failure to reach last season's Champions League cost them £35m.(Telegraph)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is desperate to win the Champions League. (Star)

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand claims Sir Alex Ferguson was wrong to let Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 22, leave. (Manchester Evening News)

Spanish World Cup winner Xavi, 35, says Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal humiliated him when the Dutchman managed Barcelona. (Mail)

Real Madrid will move for Everton centre-back John Stones, 21, if 22-year-old French defender Raphael Varane leaves. (AS via Talksport)

Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta says he and his team-mates must rally around Jack Wilshere, 23, after the England midfielder's latest injury setback. (Telegraph)

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is taking legal advice after former team-mate El Hadji Diouf, 34, accused him of racism. (Mirror)

Gerrard, 35, has urged Liverpool supporters to remain patient with manager Brendan Rodgers following Saturday's Premier League defeat by Manchester United. (Star)

The Daily Telegraph report on Luke Shaw's agony in Eindhoven

The manager and chief executive of Arsenal's Champions League opponents Dinamo Zagreb are both still on bail after being arrested in the summer for alleged tax evasion, bribery and embezzlement.(Guardian)

Chelsea and Manchester City will compete with Real Madrid to sign Valencia defender Jose Gaya, 20. (Fichajes via Metro)

Stoke chairman Peter Coates has every faith the club can improve from their "iffy" start to the Premier League season. The Potters lie 18th in the table, without a win in their opening five games. (Stoke Sentinel)

Bournemouth are close to agreeing a deal for midfielder Alessandro Cannataro, 20, who is a free agent after leaving Inter Milan in the summer. (Bournemouth Echo)

Everton attacker Steven Naismith, 29, says he was tempted by a move to Norwich on transfer deadline day, but an offer was rejected by manager Roberto Martinez. (Norwich Evening News)

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann, 28, says he did not attempt to hurt Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who had to go off injured after 25 minutes on Saturday. (Croydon Advertiser)

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, 25, and striker Divock Origi, 20, are both set to start for the Reds against Bordeaux in their Europa League tie on Thursday. (Liverpool Echo)

The Daily Express show Shaw taking oxygen

Championship side Wolves are considering a loan move for Crystal Palace striker Fraizer Campbell, 28, to fill the void left by Nouha Dicko's cruciate knee ligament injury. (Express and Star)

Swansea striker Michu, 29, is considering retirement because of a long-standing ankle problem. (Sun - subscription required)

Former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison feels Chelsea, Newcastle and Sunderland's poor starts to the campaign are down to long trips in pre-season.(Chronicle)

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat "does not know enough" about new loan signing DeAndre Yedlin, 22, who joined the Black Cats from Tottenham on transfer deadline day. (Sunderland Echo)

West Ham owner David Sullivan expects the club to make a loss of up to £17m this year, in what will be their final season at Upton Park before moving to the Olympic Stadium. (Daily Express)

Former Bolton and West Ham striker Ricardo Vaz Te, 28, has joined West Brom on trial after being released by Turkish side Akhisar Belediyespor. (Birmingham Mail)

Best of social media

Summer signing Micah Richards got Aston Villa's 10 other recruits from the transfer window together for a selfie on the club's official Twitter page.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil tweeted his excitement at the return of Europe's elite club competition. "My 8th @ChampionsLeague season starts on Wednesday - yet goose bumps are still guaranteed during the anthem," he said.

Players expressed sympathy for Luke Shaw on social media following the 20-year-old's double leg fracture against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a similar injury in 2010, offered his best wishes to the Manchester United defender on Twitter. "Fingers crossed for @LukeShaw23, get well soon," the 24-year-old Wales international wrote.

Southampton and England keeper Fraser Forster, 27, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, tweeted: "Gutted for you @LukeShaw23. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Luke Shaw's former club Southampton sent a message of support to the England defender

And finally...

Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin, 20, is the fastest player in the world, according to a video game. (Metro)

Former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas, 28, only learnt one word of English while at Anfield - "yes". (La Marca via Mirror)

New Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, 19, almost missed the bus to the game for his Champions League debut for the club against PSV Eindhoven .(Guardian)