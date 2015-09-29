Tuesday's gossip column: Martial, Sturridge, Rooney, Mourinho

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the reason he did not try to sign striker Anthony Martial, 19, before Manchester United bought him was because he was sure Monaco would not sell. (Daily Star)

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has threatened to drop his senior players unless they improve quickly after a poor start to the season. (Daily Express)

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp has dismissed Brendan Rodgers' claims of an alleged conspiracy to have him sacked as Liverpool boss. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool manager Rodgers says injuries to striker Daniel Sturridge, 26, last season cost them a top-four finish and a trophy. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, 64, believes that his decision to show several players the Old Trafford exit door helps to explain his team's surge to the top of the Premier League table.(ESPN football)

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville says Chelsea's performances so far this season represent more than an early-season blip, and that their first-half performance at Newcastle was "ridiculous". (Sky Sports)

Argentina national team doctor Donato Villani has said Lionel Messi, 28, might return to action from his knee injury sooner than the eight weeks the Barcelona forward is expected to be out for. (Ole via AS)

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side will win the Champions League soon. (Independent)

Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 22, has been told by his dad and manager Arsene Wenger to be more arrogant. (Sun - subscription only)

France defender Eliaquim Mangala, 24, has warned his Manchester City team-mates they are under huge pressure to improve on their poor Champions League record. (Sun - subscription only)

Fans will stage a number of protests as part of the 'Twenty's Plenty' campaign at the weekend after the Premier League's average ticket prices were revealed to be the most expensive in the world at £53.76 - more than double Germany's Bundesliga. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United winger Ashley Young, 30, claims he is not bothered that manager Louis van Gaal says he is "not a Neymar". (Daily Express)

England defender Chris Smalling, 25, says Manchester United are capable of challenging in all competitions this term. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton and Tottenham are considering a move for Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia, 27, from Inter Milan in the January transfer window. (Talksport)

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado, 30, 'favourited' a tweet posted by Tottenham's official account that confirmed Franco Baldini had left his role as technical director. (Evening Standard)

Juan Mata has warned that Manchester United must be at their best to beat Wolfsburg when the sides meet in the Champions League on Wednesday. The midfielder wrote in his blog: "The Germans played very well last season, and they are having a good start in this one. They are a dangerous team with talented players I know very well, like Schurrle, a former team-mate."

New York Knicks basketball star Carmelo Anthony visited Emirates Stadium and told the Arsenal YouTube channel that he supports the Gunners.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 29, has revealed all about his family life, including his passion for writing love poetry to wife Coleen. (Daily Mirror)

Former England midfielder David Beckham and wife Victoria are believed to be wealthier than the Queen. (Daily Star)

Liverpool goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, 21, has returned to Anfield from a loan spell at Swindon Town after turning up late for training and then paying his £50 fine in pennies. (Daily Mail)