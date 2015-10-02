Friday's gossip column: Ronaldo, Muller, Lukaku, Kompany, Debuchy

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Cristiano Ronaldo has cast doubt over his Real Madrid future for next season, with former club Manchester United and French champions Paris St-Germain preparing huge deals to try to sign the 30-year-old Portugal forward. (Daily Star)

Manchester United tried to sign 26-year-old Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller "at all costs", according to so-called 'super agent' Giovanni Branchini. (Calciomercato via Daily Mail)

The Daily Mirror lead with England manager Roy Hodgson saying Wayne Rooney is not guaranteed a starting place at Euro 2016

Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy, 30, could review his situation at the club in January after falling behind Hector Bellerin, 20, in the Gunners' pecking order and also losing his place in the France squad. (Daily Telegraph)

England manager Roy Hodgson says that 29-year-old striker Wayne Rooney's place in his squad is not guaranteed, despite the Manchester United forward having become the country's all-time leading scorer. (Daily Star)

Everton and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 22, says he would love to play for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. (Le Vif via Daily Mirror)

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman has questioned Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho calling himself the 'Speacial One'. (Daily Express)

Uefa boss Michel Platini has more explaining to do when it comes to his £1.3m payment from Fifa, according to the head of Germany's football association, Reinhard Rauball. (Guardian)

England assistant manager Ray Lewington alerted national team boss Roy Hodgson to the qualities of Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli in 2013 when the 19-year-old was at MK Dons. (Sun - subscription required)

Manchester City will again be without captain and Belgium centre-back Vincent Kompany, 29, for Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz, 41, says he is surprised the Anfield club did not sort out their problems at centre-back in the summer. (Talksport)

Sunderland right-back Billy Jones, 28, says his team-mates are "embarrassed" to have conceded 16 goals in their first seven Premier League games. (Sunderland Echo)

Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh, 28, has criticised Stoke fans for booing striker Callum Wilson when he went down during Saturday's game at the Britannia Stadium. Wilson, 23, is out for six months with a knee injury. (Bournemouth Echo)

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, 64, says he is different to Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger and former Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson as he needed different challenges during his career. (Daily Mail)

The Sun report FA chairman Greg Dyke's attack on Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho

Van Gaal said winger Ashley Young was "very important" to United after the 30-year-old was left out of the latest England squad. (Telegraph)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has backed injury-prone striker Andy Carroll, 26, to make the England squad for Euro 2016 - if he stays fit. (Daily Mirror)

Bilic has warned Sunderland could be tough to beat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday because the Hammers have increased expectations with wins at Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. (Sun - subscription required)

Former Newcastle midfielder Olivier Bernard says the Magpies will have "more good days than bad" if they have 11 players with the same attitude as their Swiss defender Kevin Mbabu, 20. (Newcastle Journal)

Magpies striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 21, says he can now deal with Premier League defenders "who kick you the whole game". (Daily Mirror)

Best of social media

Jon Flanagan and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson have been happy sparring partners in the gym

Twitter was awash with suggestions as to why defender Martin Skrtel was not playing for Liverpool against Sion

And finally...

As if to prove Arsenal fans' worse fears right, a professor has claimed the Gunners are statistically more likely to lose matches refereed by Mike Dean.(Metro)