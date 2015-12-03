Gossip column: Bender, McClaren, Pogba, Stones, Morrison

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Barcelona could sell some of their biggest stars to Premier League clubs to balance the books. Forwards Lionel Messi, 28, Neymar, 23, and Luis Suarez, 28, could all be made available. (Sun)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Lars Bender, 26, is on the shortlist of players Arsenal want to sign in January. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool and Spain left-back Alberto Moreno, 23, has played down reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Cadena Cope via Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea are facing a dilemma over the future of one of their most highly rated young players, 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Charly Musonda, who is attracting interest from clubs across Europe. (Telegraph)

Manchester City's billionaire owners will explore the possibility of buying a Chinese club as part of their ambitious global expansion plans. (Times - subscription)

Manchester United players remain unhappy with Louis van Gaal's style of management, with some complaining about their strict routine on the eve of games. (Mail)

Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla, 30, will miss the next three months of Arsenal's season after damaging knee ligaments during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Norwich. (Guardian)

Thursday's Daily Express back page

Manager Steve McClaren is set to make big changes for Newcastle United's Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday. (Evening Chronicle)

Former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair wants to see Everton defender John Stones, 21, move to Etihad Stadium. (Talksport)

Former West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison, 22, is seeking a transfer back to England to end his Lazio "nightmare". (Mirror)

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 22, previously linked with a transfer to Manchester United and Manchester City, told photographers he loves Manchester on a visit to the city this week. (Mail)

Costel Pantilimon believes fellow Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 21, who has gone on loan to Preston, will emerge as a future rival to Joe Hart for the England shirt. (Star)

Striker Emmanuel Adebayor's bid to restart his Premier League career is being threatened by the fact the 31-year-old is still being paid £100,000 per week by Tottenham. (Telegraph)

Former Southampton manager Stuart Gray, 55, has emerged as a surprise contender to take over at Fulham, who are still seeking a successor to Kit Symons. (Mirror)

Leicester players will not get a bonus if they qualify for the Champions League after failing to negotiate extra payments for finishing in the top four. (Sun)

The Premier League's top scorer Jamie Vardy, 28, could have been at Swansea City instead of Leicester City. (Wales Online)

Scotland assistant coach Stuart McCall has called for more dedication from kids to improve the game. (Daily Record)

Best of social media

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton was impressed after watching Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sweep to a 6-1 win at Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Stoke forward Peter Crouch reflected on the hamstring injury he picked up during the 2-0 League Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

And finally

Panama midfielder Manuel Torres' temper after being substituted in a cup game resulted in him throwing a cup of water in the direction of his Plaza Amado coach before shoving him.(Evening Standard)

Former Portsmouth footballer Andres d'Alessandro, 34, has had his own face tattooed onto his skin. (Metro)