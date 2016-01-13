Wednesday gossip: Vidic, Phillips, Campbell, Gomes, Ivanovic, Sane

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic, 34, has left Serie A side Inter Milan by mutual consent and is considering a move to the MLS. (Daily Mail)

United have turned their attention to Valencia's Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 22, after Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone put a block on a move for 21-year-old Spaniard Saul Niguez. (Daily Star)

Bournemouth are the latest club to show an interest in Queens Park Rangers winger Matt Phillips, 24, who is also a target for West Brom. (Sun)

Celtic are set to take Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina, 19, on loan until the end of the season. (Daily Record - subscription required)

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have joined City in the race for Schalke's 20-year-old Germany midfielder Leroy Sane, who is rated at £40m. (Daily Mirror)

City boss Manuel Pellegrini says he is not seeking cover for central defender Vincent Kompany, 29, despite uncertainty over when the Belgium international may return from a long-term calf injury. (Guardian)

Arsenal are closing in on the signings of Nigerian teenagers Kelechi Nwakali and Samuel Chukwueze, who impressed during last year's Under-17 World Cup. (Sky Sports)

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger also wants to offer Costa Rica striker Joel Campbell, 23, a contract extension beyond the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, 31, has agreed a one-year contract extension at the club after receiving offers from Serie A sides Inter Milan and Fiorentina. (Sun)

Blues boss Guus Hiddink has said that injury has left him short of striking options and he could make a move for West Brom's Saido Berahino, 22. (Daily Express)

But he is also considering other possibilities, including Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 29 and former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor, 31. (Times)

Sunderland are considering reviving their £5m move for Lorient's Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone, 26, after their first attempt broke down. (Chronicle)

The Black Cats want to bring in two more players in the transfer window if they complete the loan deal for 30-year-old former Hull striker Dame N'Doye. (Sunderland Echo)

Leicester are the latest club to scout Walsall left-back Rico Henry, 18, who has impressed for the club this season. (Walsall Advertiser)

The Foxes are ready to offer left-back Ben Chilwell, 19, a new contract to boost his current £800-a-week deal and keep him out of the hands of Arsenal and Liverpool who have been scouting the player. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to sanction a loan move for England winger Andros Townsend, preferring to sell the 24-year-old for £14m. (Daily Mirror)

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has dismissed rumours that Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, 26, is asking for £100,000-a-week to remain at the club long term. (Stoke Sentinel)

West Ham striker Nikica Jelavic is set to leave the club with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande favourites to sign the 30-year-old former Croatia international. (Evening Standard)

Watford striker Alessandro Diamante, 32, is set to join Serie A side Atalanta on loan after just 64 minutes of Premier League action this season. (Watford Observer)

Best of social media

An Aston Villa fan named Aston tweeted on 26 September 2015 that he will be taking time out from Twitter....

He returned to action on 12 January 2016 after his side beat Crystal Palace.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli tweeted a picture of himself in his younger days and another of him signing a new deal with Spurs. "A lot has changed in 5 years," he said.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey gave his reaction on Twitter after his howler gifted bottom side Aston Villa their first win since August.

And finally

Cristiano Ronaldo's statue on his home island of Madeira has been vandalised with Lionel Messi's name and shirt number painted on it. (Sky Sports)

A father has banned all video games from his home after his son accidentally spent more than £5,000 on Fifa 2016. (Metro)

An 83-year-old qualified referee had to step in during a Southern Counties East League match when the assistant referee injured himself. (Croydon Advertiser)