Ireland men complete double over France

Ireland's men made it two wins from two against France as Michael Glassey and Alan Sothern find the net in a 2-1 win.

The French grabbed a consolation goal from Jean-Laurent Kieffer in the final minute.

The games formed part of the squad's preparations for the Rio Olympic Games in August.

Ireland players Michael Watt and Peter Caruth offered their thoughts on the game to BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland.