Gossip column: Martial, Courtois, Dyche, Ozil, Ronaldinho, Alli
From the section Football
Manchester United scouts will watch Portugal midfielders Bernardo Silva, 21, Andre Gomes, 22, and Renato Sanches, 18, in their friendly against Belgium on Tuesday. (Mirror)
Paris St-Germain and Juventus are both weighing up a summer move for Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial, 20, who joined the Old Trafford club for £36m in the summer. (Le 10 Sport via Daily Star)
Real Madrid are lining up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 23, who is valued at £79m by the Premier League champions. (Sun)
Former England captain Bryan Robson says Tottenham's Dele Alli, 19, must have a "yes I'm good but I want to be brilliant" attitude after an impressive showing against Germany on Saturday. (Daily Mail)
Aston Villa have added Burnley boss Sean Dyche to their list of candidates to replace Remi Garde as manager. (Daily Telegraph)
Mesut Ozil says Arsenal need to spend heavily in the transfer market this summer to compete at the top of the Premier League next season. (Welt am Sonntag, via Standard)
The Gunners have won the race to sign in-demand Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina, 16, who has been at Chelsea's academy since the age of 13. (Daily Telegraph)
Tottenham and West Ham are both tracking AFC Wimbledon's Irish defender Ryan Sweeney, 18. (Daily Mirror)
Unattached former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho, 36, wants one last contract, in China or the United States. (UOL, via Sun)
Best of social media
Jack Butland's ankle injury, which is expected to rule the 23-year-old Stoke goalkeeper out of England's Euro 2016 squad, has brought a sympathetic response from his peers.
Injured Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech played ice hockey as a boy and still obviously has a soft spot for the game, as well as messaging Butland...
And finally
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini will be looking for a new job when he leaves Etihad Stadium in the summer but Cobh Ramblers deny that he is going to take over at the League of Ireland club.
A fan of Lionel Messi managed to get to meet her idol in Chile by showing security officers a tattoo of the Argentina international, 28, that she has on her thigh. (Sun)