Manchester United scouts will watch Portugal midfielders Bernardo Silva, 21, Andre Gomes, 22, and Renato Sanches, 18, in their friendly against Belgium on Tuesday. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Juventus are both weighing up a summer move for Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial, 20, who joined the Old Trafford club for £36m in the summer. (Le 10 Sport via Daily Star) external-link

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 23, who is valued at £79m by the Premier League champions. (Sun) external-link

Former England captain Bryan Robson says Tottenham's Dele Alli, 19, must have a "yes I'm good but I want to be brilliant" attitude after an impressive showing against Germany on Saturday. (Daily Mail) external-link

Aston Villa have added Burnley boss Sean Dyche to their list of candidates to replace Remi Garde as manager. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Mesut Ozil says Arsenal need to spend heavily in the transfer market this summer to compete at the top of the Premier League next season. (Welt am Sonntag, via Standard) external-link

The Gunners have won the race to sign in-demand Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina, 16, who has been at Chelsea's academy since the age of 13. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Tottenham and West Ham are both tracking AFC Wimbledon's Irish defender Ryan Sweeney, 18. (Daily Mirror) external-link

Unattached former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho, 36, wants one last contract, in China or the United States. (UOL, via Sun) external-link

Jack Butland's ankle injury, which is expected to rule the 23-year-old Stoke goalkeeper out of England's Euro 2016 squad, has brought a sympathetic response from his peers.

Bojan plays with Butland for Stoke

Wayne Hennessey, goalkeeper of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, is likely to go to Euro 2016 with Wales

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish also tweeted his support

Injured Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech played ice hockey as a boy and still obviously has a soft spot for the game, as well as messaging Butland...

Guildford Flames play in the English Premier League

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini will be looking for a new job when he leaves Etihad Stadium in the summer but Cobh Ramblers deny that he is going to take over at the League of Ireland club.

Cobh Ramblers are currently second from bottom of the League of Ireland First Division after four games of the new season