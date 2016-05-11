Gossip column: Vardy, Varane, Sanchez, Bony, Lingard

Media playback is not supported on this device Gossip column: Vardy, Varane, Sanchez and Courtois

For a list of all the completed deals, check out the transfers page.

West Ham United are considering an audacious £25m move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 29. (London Evening Standard)

England international Vardy is hoping to hold talks with Leicester over an improvement to the £70-000-a-week contract he signed in February. (Times - subscription required)

The Foxes could break their transfer record to try to sign 27-year-old Lucas Perez, who is Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna's leading scorer this season. (Guardian)

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is also interested in signing Pescara striker Gianluca Lapadula, 26, as he tries to bolster his squad for next season. (Sun)

Manchester United are lining up a £25m summer move for 23-year-old Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane. (Daily Mirror)

United fans have turned on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward after missing out to Bayern Munich for Benfica midfielder Renato Sanches, 18. (Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been spotted having lunch with former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson in London, sparking speculation the Argentine could be heading for Old Trafford this summer. (Daily Mirror)

"Boleyn farewell party turns sour" is the headline on the front of Wednesday's Guardian Sport after Manchester United's team coach was attacked outside West Ham United's ground on Tuesday

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 27, could end his two-year stay with the club this summer, with Serie A champions Juventus leading the race for the Chile international's signature. (Daily Mail)

The Gunners are closing in on the signing of midfielder Granit Xhaka, with a £33.8m bid ready to be made and the 23-year-old's club Borussia Monchengladbach looking for a replacement. (RP Online via Daily Star)

Chelsea captain John Terry, 35, will learn if he has a future at the club this week after being summoned to a meeting with two of owner Roman Abramovich's key aides, Marina Granovskaia and Michael Emenalo. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea have had a £23m bid plus performance-related bonuses for midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 28, rejected by Italian club Roma. (Guardian)

Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 23, wants to leave the Stamford Bridge club this summer. (Sun)

Incoming Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning talks with Belgium international Courtois to try to convince him to stay at the London outfit. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are the prime candidates to sign Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, but Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also watching the 20-year-old. (L'Equipe via Daily Express)

Aston Villa and Norwich City are considering moves for Fulham forward Ross McCormack, 29, who can leave Craven Cottage for £12m. (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea City are considering a return for 27-year-old Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, who has made just 15 Premier League starts since leaving Wales for the Etihad Stadium in January 2015. (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams, 49, is in talks to become the next manager of Danish club Brondby. (Guardian)

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, 23, could be named in England's Euro 2016 squad following the knee injury to Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck. (Daily Mirror)

"Upton Park shamed by ugly farewell" is the headline on the front of the Daily Telegraph's Sport section, which is accompanied by a powerful picture outside the ground ahead of Tuesday's game with Manchester United

Former Newcastle United midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes manager Rafael Benitez, 56, could be persuaded to stay with the Magpies if they are relegated. (Talksport)

Newcastle are willing to pay manager Rafael Benitez £5m a season to stay with them even if they are relegated to the Championship. (Daily Express)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged fans not to judge his summer signings too soon. (Liverpool Echo)

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores says he is not worried about his future and only focused on the final two games of the season. (Watford Observer)

But the Hornets have made former Inter Milan manager Walter Mazzarri is one of their top targets to replace Quique Sanchez Flores at Vicarage Road. (Daily Telegraph)

Leeds United boss Steve Evans is the new favourite to take charge of Championship rivals Nottingham Forest. (Nottingham Post)

Aberdeen are weighing up a move for Bournemouth forward Jayden Stockley, 22. (Daily Echo)

Relegated Bolton Wanderers have made "significant" cuts to their backroom staff as they prepare for life in League One. (Bolton News)

Rochdale boss Keith Hill is in the running to become the next Blackburn Rovers manager. (Lancashire Evening Telegraph)

Manchester City are expected to send five young players on loan to NAC Breda after a new tie-up with the Dutch second-tier club. (Manchester Evening News)

Goalkeeper Kelvin Davis, 39, says his testimonial game next week will be his last game for Southampton after 10 years at the club. (Daily Echo)

Best of social media

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (bottom middle) and defender Carl Jenkinson (top middle) visited Derby County midfielder George Thorne in hospital after their friend underwent surgery following a double leg break. "Thanks to my boys for paying a visit after my successful operation last night," wrote Thorne on Twitter.

Former England defender Paul Konchesky, 34, has thanked well-wishers on Twitter after he was involved in a car accident. "Just would like to say thank you to everyone over the last couple of days for all your support and nice messages!! Feel a lucky man to have walked away from it with just cuts and bruises," wrote Konchesky, who has spent the season on loan at QPR from Leicester City.

Hull City defender Curtis Davies (centre) gets ready to chill out - in a cryotherapy chamber. Cryotherapy is the practice of exposing the body to extreme temperatures to provoke a process of muscle regeneration and immune-system stimulation.

And finally

Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen, 26, will cut his hair and beard - if he scores in the Europa League final against Sevilla on 18 May. (Liverpool Echo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have handed over a petition with over 13,000 signatures opposing the club's shirt sponsorship deal with a payday loan firm. (Express & Star)

Have you added the new Top Story alerts in the BBC Sport app? Simply head to the menu in the app - and don't forget you can also add score alerts your football team and more.