Gossip column: Van Gaal, Mourinho, Vardy, Xhaka, Toure, Benteke, Valencia

Manchester United want Louis van Gaal to become director of football, allowing former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho to work alongside him. (Sun)

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew, whose side face Van Gaal's United in Saturday's FA Cup final, will sign a new four-year contract before the Wembley showpiece. (Daily Express)

Aston Villa's new owner Tony Xia has vowed to transform the club into one of the best three in the world inside 10 years. (Guardian)

The Chinese businessman also said he wants to rebrand Villa Park once he completes his £60m takeover. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are staying in a hotel just yards from Wembley as they try to avoid more travel problems in London before the FA Cup final. The Red Devils' matches at Tottenham and West Ham this season were both delayed because of traffic congestion. (Daily Mail)

West Ham are considering a ambitious move for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, 29. (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka, 23, is close to finalising a £34m move to Arsenal. (Sun)

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke, 25, will hold talks with manager Jurgen Klopp to find out whether he has a future at the club. (Daily Express)

Klopp is close to completing the signing of £4.7m goalkeeper Loris Karius, 22, from former club Mainz. (Guardian)

Arsenal are ready to give a contract extension to 24-year-old England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who has just returned from a 10-month injury lay-off. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, 35, does not know whether he will be offered a new deal when his contract expires next month. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are considering signing 21-year-old Bologna goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who spent part of his teenage years at Manchester United, as a replacement for the departing Tim Howard.(Daily Mail)

The Toffees, without a manager since Roberto Martinez was sacked, are also scouting 21-year-old Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels. (Liverpool Echo)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is planning a move for West Ham's 26-year-old Ecuador striker Enner Valencia.(Daily Telegraph)

Sunderland are considering a move for Swansea forwards Andre Ayew, 26, and Bafetimbi Gomis, 30.(Daily Star)

Watford's 27-year-old Mexico international left-back Miguel Layun is set to sign for FC Porto on a permanent deal, having much of this season on loan with the Portuguese club.(A Bola - in Portuguese)

Retiring Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, 34, is set to be offered a coaching role at Manchester City by incoming manager Pep Guardiola.(Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 23, is good enough to play for French champions Paris St-Germain, says team-mate Yohan Cabaye. (London Evening Standard)

Former Newcastle and Tottenham winger David Ginola used his Twitter account to reassure fans about his health, following incorrect reports he had suffered cardiac arrest playing five-a-side football. The 49-year-old France international had fainted.

Ginola's former Newcastle team-mate Faustino Asprilla, happy with the news about his friend's health, said the incident proved the 2022 World Cup stadiums must have air conditioning.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has revealed his dog is named after Barcelona forward Lionel Messi - and for that reason is too embarrassed to take him for a walk. (Sport)

