BBC Sport Live Guide

BBC Sport has launched a new guide to make it easier for users to quickly see what we are covering live, both right now and over the next few days.

The live guide showcases all today's live sport, with the events most likely to appeal to a wide audience showcased in an 'Editor's Picks' section, while also listing all events coming up over the next week.

And it is even possible to catch up on coverage from the past week.

Want to revisit an event, see the stats and watch any highlights? Simply scroll down to the catch-up section.

The live guide is available across all devices, but users in the BBC Sport app will also be able to set event reminders - so if you want to follow a key F1 race, a Test match or your team's football you can set the reminders here.

When the action is about to start, you will receive an alert which will take you straight through to the relevant live page.

Download the BBC Sport app on Android or IOS (Apple).

The live guide is currently a BBC Taster project - this means it is something we want to test and gauge audience reaction to.

You will see a BBC Taster badge located at the top of the guide. We have added some multiple-choice questions and your responses will help us make future changes to the guide.

What is BBC Taster?

Taster is the home of new ideas from the BBC. It's a new way to deliver all the freshest ideas and experiments, from across the BBC straight to you.

Before we release new projects into the world we want you to try them. Some may float your boat, while others might sink. You let us know what you think in the badge at the top of this page so we can make more of the stuff you love.

If there's something you really love, don't keep it to yourself. Share it with your friends so they can try it out too.