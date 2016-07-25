Transfers - June 2016
- From the section Football
The summer transfer window in England, Scotland and Wales will close at the end of August.
Keep up to date with all of the confirmed deals in our list below.
Signings confirmed in April and May can be found on the relevant pages, while you can see who each club has released on our dedicated page.
For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see the our list of current bosses.
30 June
Premier League
Robbie Leitch [Motherwell - Burnley] Compensation
Lys Mousset [Le Havre - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Jerome Sinclair [Liverpool - Watford] £4m
Football League
James Berrett [York - Grimsby] Undisclosed
Tom Bolarinwa [Sutton - Grimsby] Undisclosed
Rigino Cicilia [Roda JC - Port Vale] Free
Max Clark [Hull - Cambridge] Loan
Anthony Forde [Walsall - Rotherham] Undisclosed
Callam Jones [West Brom - Accrington] Loan
Otis Khan [Barnsley - Yeovil] Loan
Sam Mantom [Walsall - Scunthorpe] Free
Ryan Shotton [Derby - Birmingham] Undisclosed
Myles Weston [Southend - Wycombe] Free
European
Samuel Umtiti [Lyon - Barcelona] £21m
International
Hulk [Zenit St Petersburg - Shanghai SIPG] £46.1m
29 June
Premier League
Nathan Ake [Chelsea - Bournemouth] Loan
Football League
Lewis Alessandra [Rochdale - Hartlepool] Free
Nauris Bulvitis [Spartaks Jurmala - Plymouth] Free
Jack Byrne [Manchester City - Blackburn] Loan
Paris Cowan-Hall [Millwall - Wycombe] Loan
Ben Davies [Portsmouth - Grimsby] Free
Brennan Dickenson [Gillingham - Colchester] Free
George Dobson [West Ham - Walsall] Loan
Eoin Doyle [Cardiff - Preston] Undisclosed
David Goodwillie [Aberdeen - Plymouth] Free
Kevan Hurst [Southend - Mansfield] Free
Nicky Law [Rangers - Bradford] Free
Joel Lynch [Huddersfield - QPR] Undisclosed
Reece Mitchell [Chelsea - Chesterfield] Free
Michael O'Connor [Port Vale - Notts County] Free
Dexter Peter [Unattached - Colchester]
Christopher Schindler [TSV 1860 Munich - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Matz Sels [Gent - Newcastle] Reported £5m
Jimmy Spencer [Cambridge - Plymouth] Free
Joey van den Berg [Heerenveen - Reading] Free
Apostolos Vellios [Iraklis Thessaloniki - Nottingham Forest] Reported £1m
Dominic Vose [Scunthorpe - Grimsby] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Michael Duffy [Celtic - Dundee] Loan
Lee Hodson [MK Dons - Rangers] Undisclosed
Scottish Championship
Grant Holt [Wigan - Hibernian] Free
International
Stephen Pearson [Motherwell - Atlético de Kolkata] Free
28 June
Premier League
Sadio Mane [Southampton - Liverpool] £34m
Football League
Marcus Antonsson [Kalmar - Leeds] Undisclosed
Dan Butler [Torquay - Newport] Free
Carl Dickinson [Port Vale - Notts County] Free
Paul Digby [Barnsley - Ipswich] Free
Tyler Garrett [Bolton - Doncaster] Free
Denny Johnstone [Birmingham - Colchester] Undisclosed
Kjell Knops [Maastricht - Port Vale] Undisclosed
Milan Lalkovic [Walsall - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Jason McCarthy [Southampton - Walsall] Loan
Christian Ribeiro [Exeter - Oxford] Free
Jordan Roberts [Inverness - Crawley] Free
Courtney Senior [Brentford - Colchester] Free
Luke Summerfield [York - Grimsby] Free
Liam Wakefield [Accrington - Morecambe] Free
Chris Whelpdale [Stevenage - AFC Wimbledon] Free
George Williams [Barnsley - MK Dons] Free
Scottish Premiership
Moussa Dembele [Fulham - Celtic] Undisclosed
European
Stefan Scepovic [Celtic - Getafe] Undisclosed
27 June
Football League
Nicky Ajose [Swindon - Charlton] Undisclosed
Troy Archibald-Henville [Carlisle - Exeter] Free
Paul Downing [Walsall - MK Dons] Free
Richard Duffy [Eastleigh - Notts County] Free
Brad Inman [Crewe - Peterborough] Free
Chris Kirkland [Preston - Bury] Free
Glen Rea [Brighton - Luton] Undisclosed
Tommy Spurr [Blackburn - Preston] Free
European
Dani Alves [Barcelona - Juventus] Free
25 June
Premier League
Nathan Redmond [Norwich - Southampton] £10m
Football League
Nicky Clark [Rangers - Bury] Free
Liam Feeney [Bolton - Blackburn] Free
Aaron Martin [Coventry - Oxford] Free
Jordan Slew [Chesterfield - Plymouth] Free
Wes Thomas [Birmingham - Oxford] Free
Gregg Wylde [Plymouth - Millwall] Free
Scottish Premiership
Anthony O'Connor [Burton - Aberdeen] Free
24 June
Football League
Ashley Chambers [Dagenham & Redbridge - Grimsby] Free
Gwion Edwards [Crawley - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Joe Edwards [Colchester - Walsall] Free
Zeli Ismail [Wolves - Bury] Free
Dan Jones [Hartlepool - Grimsby] Free
Elias Kachunga [Ingolstadt - Huddersfield] Loan
Elliot Lee [West Ham - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Niall Maher [Bolton - Bury] Free
Jak McCourt [Barnsley - Northampton] Free
Karleigh Osborne [Bristol City - Plymouth] Free
Oliver Rathbone [Manchester United - Rochdale] Free
Alex Rodman [Newport - Notts County] Free
Robert Tesche [Nottingham Forest - Birmingham] Free
Christian Walton [Brighton - Luton] Loan
Ben Williams [Bradford - Bury] Free
Gabriel Zakuani [Peterborough - Northampton] Free
Scottish Premiership
Flo Bojaj [Huddersfield - Kilmarnock] Loan
William Boyle [Huddersfield - Kilmarnock] Loan
Jonathan Burn [Middlesbrough - Kilmarnock] Loan
Jamie Cobain [Newcastle - Kilmarnock] Free
Souleymane Coulibaly [Peterborough - Kilmarnock] Free
Oliver Davies [Swansea - Kilmarnock] Loan
Jay McEveley [Sheffield United - Ross County] Free
Matt Gilks [Burnley - Rangers] Free
Jordan Jones [Middlesbrough - Kilmarnock] Free
Callum McFadzean [Sheffield United - Kilmarnock] Free
Martin Smith [Sunderland - Kilmarnock] Free
Mark Waddington [Stoke - Kilmarnock] Loan
Joshua Webb [Aston Villa - Kilmarnock] Free
23 June
Premier League
Victor Wanyama [Southampton - Tottenham] £11m
Football League
Jazzi Barnum-Bobb [Cardiff - Newport] Free
Mitchell Beeney [Chelsea - Crawley] Loan
Dan Burn [Fulham - Wigan] Free
Jason Demetriou [Walsall - Southend] Free
Simon Eastwood [Blackburn - Oxford] Free
Andrew Fox [Peterborough - Stevenage] Free
Danny Graham [Sunderland - Blackburn] Free
Pat Hoban [Oxford - Mansfield] Free
Sean McAllister [Scunthorpe - Grimsby] Free
Jermaine McGlashan [Gillingham - Southend] Free
Gary Miller [Partick Thistle - Plymouth] Free
Frazer Shaw [Leyton Orient - Accrington] Free
Michael Smith [Swindon - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Matt Tootle [Shrewsbury - Notts County] Free
Ben Turner [Cardiff - Burton] Free
Scottish Premiership
Jacob Blyth [Leicester - Motherwell] Free
Ben Heneghan [Chester - Motherwell] Free
Niko Kranjcar [New York Cosmos - Rangers] Free
Richard Tait [Grimsby - Motherwell] Free
22 June
Football League
Ariel Borysiuk [Legia Warsaw - QPR] Undisclosed
Mike Jones [Oldham - Carlisle] Free
Paul McGinn [Dundee - Chesterfield] Free
Drew Talbot [Chesterfield - Portsmouth] Free
Scottish Premiership
Nikolay Todorov [Nottingham Forest - Hearts] Free
21 June
Premier League
Luis Hernandez [Sporting Gijon - Leicester] Free
Football League
Andrew Boyce [Scunthorpe - Grimsby] Free
Ryan Clarke [Northampton - AFC Wimbledon] Free
David Cornell [Oldham - Northampton] Free
Rhys Browne [Aldershot - Grimsby] Undisclosed
Florent Cuvelier [Sheffield United - Walsall] Free
Stephen Hendrie [West Ham - Blackburn] Loan
Shaun Hutchinson [Fulham - Millwall] Free
George Moncur [Colchester - Barnsley] £500,000
Elliot Parish [Colchester - Accrington] Free
Luke Prosser [Southend - Colchester] Free
Connor Smith [Wimbledon - Plymouth] Undisclosed
Dayle Southwell [Boston - Wycombe] Undisclosed
European
Alvaro Morata [Juventus - Real Madrid] Undisclosed
20 June
Football League
Padraig Amond [Grimsby - Hartlepool] Free
Jack Compton [Yeovil - Newport] Free
Tommy Elphick [Bournemouth - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
Ched Evans [Unattached - Chesterfield]
Bastien Hery [Carlisle - Accrington] Free
Jack Payne [Southend - Huddersfield] Compensation
Sean Rigg [AFC Wimbledon - Newport] Free
19 June
Football League
Antony Kay [MK Dons - Bury] Free
Yann Songo'o [Blackburn - Plymouth] Free
18 June
Football League
Omar Beckles [Aldershot - Accrington] Free
Matt Urwin [AFC Fylde - Fleetwood] Free
17 June
Premier League
Emerson Hyndman [Fulham - Bournemouth] Compensation
Football League
Aaron Chapman [Chesterfield - Accrington] Free
Michael Duckworth [Hartlepool - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
Shaun Miller [Morecambe - Carlisle] Free
Byron Moore [Port Vale - Bristol Rovers] Free
Lee Novak [Birmingham - Charlton] Free
Jim O'Brien [Coventry - Shrewsbury] Free
Erhun Oztumer [Peterborough - Walsall] Free
Anthony Stokes [Celtic - Blackburn] Free
Scottish Premiership
Clint Hill [QPR - Rangers] Free
Jake Mulraney [QPR - Inverness] Free
Scottish Championship
Kevin McHattie [Kilmarnock - Raith Rovers]
European
Alberto Paloschi [Swansea - Atalanta] Undisclosed
Igor Vetokele [Charlton - Zulte-Waregem] Loan
16 June
Football League
James Bittner [Plymouth - Newport] Free
Ryan Donaldson [Cambridge - Plymouth] Free
Peter Hartley [Plymouth - Bristol Rovers] Free
Billy Knott [Bradford - Gillingham] Free
Ricky Holmes [Northampton - Charlton] Undisclosed
Harrison McGahey [Sheffield United - Rochdale] Free
Jennison Myrie-Williams [Sligo Rovers - Newport] Free
Aristote Nsiala [Grimsby - Hartlepool] Undisclosed
Kyle Vassell [Peterborough - Blackpool] Free
Scottish Premiership
Danny Devine [Inverness - Partick Thistle] Free
David Syme [Kilmarnock - Partick Thistle] Free
15 June
Premier League
Bernardo Espinosa [Sporting Gijon - Middlesbrough] Free
Football League
Mark Byrne [Newport - Gillingham] Free
Adam Collin [Rotherham - Notts County] Free
Zak Mills [Boston United - Grimsby] Free
Josh Morris [Bradford - Scunthorpe] Free
Tom Parkes [Bristol Rovers - Leyton Orient] Free
David Worrall [Southend - Millwall] Free
Scottish Premiership
Neil Alexander [Hearts - Aberdeen] Free
Ade Azeez [AFC Wimbledon - Partick Thistle] Free
Joe Lewis [Cardiff - Aberdeen] Free
Callum Morris [Dundee United - Aberdeen] Free
14 June
Premier League
Sofiane Feghouli [Valencia - West Ham] Undisclosed
Football League
Carl Baker [MK Dons - Portsmouth] Free
Ben Hall [Motherwell - Brighton] Undisclosed
Raheem Hanley [Swansea - Northampton] Free
Jamie Jones [Preston - Stevenage] Free
Jamille Matt [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free
Alex Revell [MK Dons - Northampton] Free
Scottish Premiership
Faycal Rherras [Sint-Truiden - Hearts]
Conor Sammon [Derby - Hearts]
Scottish Championship
Stewart Murdoch [Ross County - Dundee United] Free
13 June
Football League
Medy Elito [Newport - Cambridge] Free
John Marquis [Millwall - Doncaster] Free
Scottish Premiership
Robbie Muirhead [Dundee United - Hearts] Free
Scottish Championship
Gavin Reilly [Hearts - Dunfermline Athletic] Loan
European
Miralem Pjanic [Roma - Juventus] £25.4m
10 June
Football League
Callum Kennedy [AFC Wimbledon - Leyton Orient] Free
Paddy Kenny [Rotherham - Northampton] Free
Steve Sidwell [Stoke - Brighton] Free
9 June
Football League
Rhys Bennett [Rochdale - Mansfield] Free
Luke Conlan [Burnley - Morecambe] Free
Gary O'Neil [Norwich - Bristol City] Free
Scottish Premiership
Scott Boden [Newport - Inverness] Free
8 June
Premier League
Eric Bailly [Villarreal - Manchester United] Reported £30m
Football League
Danny Andrew [Fleetwood - Grimsby] Free
Chris Arthur [Woking - Crawley] Free
Andy Lonergan [Fulham - Wolves] Undisclosed
Gavin Massey [Colchester - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Mark O'Hara [Kilmarnock - Dundee] Free
7 June
Football League
Joel Coleman [Oldham - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Matt Godden [Ebbsfleet - Stevenage] Undisclosed
Joss Labadie [Dagenham & Redbridge - Newport] Free
Simon Makienok [Palermo - Preston] Loan
Yusuf Mersin [Kasimpasa - Crawley] Free
Jake Orrell [Chesterfield - Hartlepool] Free
Ivan Paurevic [FC Ufa - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Paul Paton [Dundee United - St Johnstone] Free
European
Emre Mor [FC Nordsjaelland - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed
6 June
Football League
Matt Clarke [Ipswich - Portsmouth] Part-exchange
Nicky Deverdics [Dover - Hartlepool] Free
Jamie Devitt [Morecambe - Carlisle] Free
Josh Doherty [Watford - Leyton Orient] Free
CJ Hamilton [Sheffield United - Mansfield] Free
Andrew Hughes [Newport - Peterborough] Free
Reggie Lambe [Mansfield - Carlisle] Free
Gary McSheffrey [Scunthorpe - Doncaster] Free
Ryan Tafazolli [Mansfield - Peterborough] Free
Adam Webster [Portsmouth - Ipswich] £750,000
Robbie Weir [Burton - Leyton Orient] Free
3 June
Football League
David Gregory [Crystal Palace - Cambridge] Free
Ashley Hemmings [Dagenham & Redbridge - Mansfield] Free
AJ Leitch-Smith [Port Vale - Shrewsbury] Free
George Maris [Barnsley - Cambridge] Free
Ryan McGivern [Port Vale - Shrewsbury] Free
Aaron Phillips [Coventry - Northampton] Free
Danny Rose [Northampton - Portsmouth] Free
Ed Upson [Millwall - MK Dons] Free
2 June
Premier League
Ilkay Gundogan [Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City] Reported £20m
Football League
Josh Brownhill [Preston - Bristol City] Compensation
Piero Mingoia [Accrington - Cambridge] Free
1 June
Football League
Mark Duffy [Birmingham - Sheffield United] Free
Chris Hussey [Bury - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Dean Winnard [Accrington - Morecambe] Free
Joe Wright [Huddersfield - Doncaster] Free
Josh Yorwerth [Ipswich - Crawley] Free
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.