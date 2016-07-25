Transfers - June 2016

The summer transfer window in England, Scotland and Wales will close at the end of August.

Keep up to date with all of the confirmed deals in our list below.

Signings confirmed in April and May can be found on the relevant pages, while you can see who each club has released on our dedicated page.

For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see the our list of current bosses.

30 June

Premier League

Robbie Leitch [Motherwell - Burnley] Compensation

Lys Mousset [Le Havre - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Jerome Sinclair [Liverpool - Watford] £4m

Football League

James Berrett [York - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Tom Bolarinwa [Sutton - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Rigino Cicilia [Roda JC - Port Vale] Free

Max Clark [Hull - Cambridge] Loan

Anthony Forde [Walsall - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Callam Jones [West Brom - Accrington] Loan

Otis Khan [Barnsley - Yeovil] Loan

Sam Mantom [Walsall - Scunthorpe] Free

Ryan Shotton [Derby - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Myles Weston [Southend - Wycombe] Free

European

Samuel Umtiti [Lyon - Barcelona] £21m

International

Hulk [Zenit St Petersburg - Shanghai SIPG] £46.1m

29 June

Premier League

Nathan Ake [Chelsea - Bournemouth] Loan

Football League

Lewis Alessandra [Rochdale - Hartlepool] Free

Nauris Bulvitis [Spartaks Jurmala - Plymouth] Free

Jack Byrne [Manchester City - Blackburn] Loan

Paris Cowan-Hall [Millwall - Wycombe] Loan

Ben Davies [Portsmouth - Grimsby] Free

Brennan Dickenson [Gillingham - Colchester] Free

George Dobson [West Ham - Walsall] Loan

Eoin Doyle [Cardiff - Preston] Undisclosed

David Goodwillie [Aberdeen - Plymouth] Free

Kevan Hurst [Southend - Mansfield] Free

Nicky Law [Rangers - Bradford] Free

Joel Lynch [Huddersfield - QPR] Undisclosed

Reece Mitchell [Chelsea - Chesterfield] Free

Michael O'Connor [Port Vale - Notts County] Free

Dexter Peter [Unattached - Colchester]

Christopher Schindler [TSV 1860 Munich - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Matz Sels [Gent - Newcastle] Reported £5m

Jimmy Spencer [Cambridge - Plymouth] Free

Joey van den Berg [Heerenveen - Reading] Free

Apostolos Vellios [Iraklis Thessaloniki - Nottingham Forest] Reported £1m

Dominic Vose [Scunthorpe - Grimsby] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Michael Duffy [Celtic - Dundee] Loan

Lee Hodson [MK Dons - Rangers] Undisclosed

Scottish Championship

Grant Holt [Wigan - Hibernian] Free

International

Stephen Pearson [Motherwell - Atlético de Kolkata] Free

28 June

Premier League

Sadio Mane [Southampton - Liverpool] £34m

Football League

Marcus Antonsson [Kalmar - Leeds] Undisclosed

Dan Butler [Torquay - Newport] Free

Carl Dickinson [Port Vale - Notts County] Free

Paul Digby [Barnsley - Ipswich] Free

Tyler Garrett [Bolton - Doncaster] Free

Denny Johnstone [Birmingham - Colchester] Undisclosed

Kjell Knops [Maastricht - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Milan Lalkovic [Walsall - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Jason McCarthy [Southampton - Walsall] Loan

Christian Ribeiro [Exeter - Oxford] Free

Jordan Roberts [Inverness - Crawley] Free

Courtney Senior [Brentford - Colchester] Free

Luke Summerfield [York - Grimsby] Free

Liam Wakefield [Accrington - Morecambe] Free

Chris Whelpdale [Stevenage - AFC Wimbledon] Free

George Williams [Barnsley - MK Dons] Free

Scottish Premiership

Moussa Dembele [Fulham - Celtic] Undisclosed

European

Stefan Scepovic [Celtic - Getafe] Undisclosed

27 June

Football League

Nicky Ajose [Swindon - Charlton] Undisclosed

Troy Archibald-Henville [Carlisle - Exeter] Free

Paul Downing [Walsall - MK Dons] Free

Richard Duffy [Eastleigh - Notts County] Free

Brad Inman [Crewe - Peterborough] Free

Chris Kirkland [Preston - Bury] Free

Glen Rea [Brighton - Luton] Undisclosed

Tommy Spurr [Blackburn - Preston] Free

European

Dani Alves [Barcelona - Juventus] Free

25 June

Premier League

Nathan Redmond [Norwich - Southampton] £10m

Football League

Nicky Clark [Rangers - Bury] Free

Liam Feeney [Bolton - Blackburn] Free

Aaron Martin [Coventry - Oxford] Free

Jordan Slew [Chesterfield - Plymouth] Free

Wes Thomas [Birmingham - Oxford] Free

Gregg Wylde [Plymouth - Millwall] Free

Scottish Premiership

Anthony O'Connor [Burton - Aberdeen] Free

24 June

Football League

Ashley Chambers [Dagenham & Redbridge - Grimsby] Free

Gwion Edwards [Crawley - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Joe Edwards [Colchester - Walsall] Free

Zeli Ismail [Wolves - Bury] Free

Dan Jones [Hartlepool - Grimsby] Free

Elias Kachunga [Ingolstadt - Huddersfield] Loan

Elliot Lee [West Ham - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Niall Maher [Bolton - Bury] Free

Jak McCourt [Barnsley - Northampton] Free

Karleigh Osborne [Bristol City - Plymouth] Free

Oliver Rathbone [Manchester United - Rochdale] Free

Alex Rodman [Newport - Notts County] Free

Robert Tesche [Nottingham Forest - Birmingham] Free

Christian Walton [Brighton - Luton] Loan

Ben Williams [Bradford - Bury] Free

Gabriel Zakuani [Peterborough - Northampton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Flo Bojaj [Huddersfield - Kilmarnock] Loan

William Boyle [Huddersfield - Kilmarnock] Loan

Jonathan Burn [Middlesbrough - Kilmarnock] Loan

Jamie Cobain [Newcastle - Kilmarnock] Free

Souleymane Coulibaly [Peterborough - Kilmarnock] Free

Oliver Davies [Swansea - Kilmarnock] Loan

Jay McEveley [Sheffield United - Ross County] Free

Matt Gilks [Burnley - Rangers] Free

Jordan Jones [Middlesbrough - Kilmarnock] Free

Callum McFadzean [Sheffield United - Kilmarnock] Free

Martin Smith [Sunderland - Kilmarnock] Free

Mark Waddington [Stoke - Kilmarnock] Loan

Joshua Webb [Aston Villa - Kilmarnock] Free

23 June

Premier League

Victor Wanyama [Southampton - Tottenham] £11m

Football League

Jazzi Barnum-Bobb [Cardiff - Newport] Free

Mitchell Beeney [Chelsea - Crawley] Loan

Dan Burn [Fulham - Wigan] Free

Jason Demetriou [Walsall - Southend] Free

Simon Eastwood [Blackburn - Oxford] Free

Andrew Fox [Peterborough - Stevenage] Free

Danny Graham [Sunderland - Blackburn] Free

Pat Hoban [Oxford - Mansfield] Free

Sean McAllister [Scunthorpe - Grimsby] Free

Jermaine McGlashan [Gillingham - Southend] Free

Gary Miller [Partick Thistle - Plymouth] Free

Frazer Shaw [Leyton Orient - Accrington] Free

Michael Smith [Swindon - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Matt Tootle [Shrewsbury - Notts County] Free

Ben Turner [Cardiff - Burton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Jacob Blyth [Leicester - Motherwell] Free

Ben Heneghan [Chester - Motherwell] Free

Niko Kranjcar [New York Cosmos - Rangers] Free

Richard Tait [Grimsby - Motherwell] Free

22 June

Football League

Ariel Borysiuk [Legia Warsaw - QPR] Undisclosed

Mike Jones [Oldham - Carlisle] Free

Paul McGinn [Dundee - Chesterfield] Free

Drew Talbot [Chesterfield - Portsmouth] Free

Scottish Premiership

Nikolay Todorov [Nottingham Forest - Hearts] Free

21 June

Premier League

Luis Hernandez [Sporting Gijon - Leicester] Free

Football League

Andrew Boyce [Scunthorpe - Grimsby] Free

Ryan Clarke [Northampton - AFC Wimbledon] Free

David Cornell [Oldham - Northampton] Free

Rhys Browne [Aldershot - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Florent Cuvelier [Sheffield United - Walsall] Free

Stephen Hendrie [West Ham - Blackburn] Loan

Shaun Hutchinson [Fulham - Millwall] Free

George Moncur [Colchester - Barnsley] £500,000

Elliot Parish [Colchester - Accrington] Free

Luke Prosser [Southend - Colchester] Free

Connor Smith [Wimbledon - Plymouth] Undisclosed

Dayle Southwell [Boston - Wycombe] Undisclosed

European

Alvaro Morata [Juventus - Real Madrid] Undisclosed

20 June

Football League

Padraig Amond [Grimsby - Hartlepool] Free

Jack Compton [Yeovil - Newport] Free

Tommy Elphick [Bournemouth - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Ched Evans [Unattached - Chesterfield]

Bastien Hery [Carlisle - Accrington] Free

Jack Payne [Southend - Huddersfield] Compensation

Sean Rigg [AFC Wimbledon - Newport] Free

19 June

Football League

Antony Kay [MK Dons - Bury] Free

Yann Songo'o [Blackburn - Plymouth] Free

18 June

Football League

Omar Beckles [Aldershot - Accrington] Free

Matt Urwin [AFC Fylde - Fleetwood] Free

17 June

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman [Fulham - Bournemouth] Compensation

Football League

Aaron Chapman [Chesterfield - Accrington] Free

Michael Duckworth [Hartlepool - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Shaun Miller [Morecambe - Carlisle] Free

Byron Moore [Port Vale - Bristol Rovers] Free

Lee Novak [Birmingham - Charlton] Free

Jim O'Brien [Coventry - Shrewsbury] Free

Erhun Oztumer [Peterborough - Walsall] Free

Anthony Stokes [Celtic - Blackburn] Free

Scottish Premiership

Clint Hill [QPR - Rangers] Free

Jake Mulraney [QPR - Inverness] Free

Scottish Championship

Kevin McHattie [Kilmarnock - Raith Rovers]

European

Alberto Paloschi [Swansea - Atalanta] Undisclosed

Igor Vetokele [Charlton - Zulte-Waregem] Loan

16 June

Football League

James Bittner [Plymouth - Newport] Free

Ryan Donaldson [Cambridge - Plymouth] Free

Peter Hartley [Plymouth - Bristol Rovers] Free

Billy Knott [Bradford - Gillingham] Free

Ricky Holmes [Northampton - Charlton] Undisclosed

Harrison McGahey [Sheffield United - Rochdale] Free

Jennison Myrie-Williams [Sligo Rovers - Newport] Free

Aristote Nsiala [Grimsby - Hartlepool] Undisclosed

Kyle Vassell [Peterborough - Blackpool] Free

Scottish Premiership

Danny Devine [Inverness - Partick Thistle] Free

David Syme [Kilmarnock - Partick Thistle] Free

15 June

Premier League

Bernardo Espinosa [Sporting Gijon - Middlesbrough] Free

Football League

Mark Byrne [Newport - Gillingham] Free

Adam Collin [Rotherham - Notts County] Free

Zak Mills [Boston United - Grimsby] Free

Josh Morris [Bradford - Scunthorpe] Free

Tom Parkes [Bristol Rovers - Leyton Orient] Free

David Worrall [Southend - Millwall] Free

Scottish Premiership

Neil Alexander [Hearts - Aberdeen] Free

Ade Azeez [AFC Wimbledon - Partick Thistle] Free

Joe Lewis [Cardiff - Aberdeen] Free

Callum Morris [Dundee United - Aberdeen] Free

14 June

Premier League

Sofiane Feghouli [Valencia - West Ham] Undisclosed

Football League

Carl Baker [MK Dons - Portsmouth] Free

Ben Hall [Motherwell - Brighton] Undisclosed

Raheem Hanley [Swansea - Northampton] Free

Jamie Jones [Preston - Stevenage] Free

Jamille Matt [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free

Alex Revell [MK Dons - Northampton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Faycal Rherras [Sint-Truiden - Hearts]

Conor Sammon [Derby - Hearts]

Scottish Championship

Stewart Murdoch [Ross County - Dundee United] Free

13 June

Football League

Medy Elito [Newport - Cambridge] Free

John Marquis [Millwall - Doncaster] Free

Scottish Premiership

Robbie Muirhead [Dundee United - Hearts] Free

Scottish Championship

Gavin Reilly [Hearts - Dunfermline Athletic] Loan

European

Miralem Pjanic [Roma - Juventus] £25.4m

10 June

Football League

Callum Kennedy [AFC Wimbledon - Leyton Orient] Free

Paddy Kenny [Rotherham - Northampton] Free

Steve Sidwell [Stoke - Brighton] Free

9 June

Football League

Rhys Bennett [Rochdale - Mansfield] Free

Luke Conlan [Burnley - Morecambe] Free

Gary O'Neil [Norwich - Bristol City] Free

Scottish Premiership

Scott Boden [Newport - Inverness] Free

8 June

Premier League

Eric Bailly [Villarreal - Manchester United] Reported £30m

Football League

Danny Andrew [Fleetwood - Grimsby] Free

Chris Arthur [Woking - Crawley] Free

Andy Lonergan [Fulham - Wolves] Undisclosed

Gavin Massey [Colchester - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Mark O'Hara [Kilmarnock - Dundee] Free

7 June

Football League

Joel Coleman [Oldham - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Matt Godden [Ebbsfleet - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Joss Labadie [Dagenham & Redbridge - Newport] Free

Simon Makienok [Palermo - Preston] Loan

Yusuf Mersin [Kasimpasa - Crawley] Free

Jake Orrell [Chesterfield - Hartlepool] Free

Ivan Paurevic [FC Ufa - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Paul Paton [Dundee United - St Johnstone] Free

European

Emre Mor [FC Nordsjaelland - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed

6 June

Football League

Matt Clarke [Ipswich - Portsmouth] Part-exchange

Nicky Deverdics [Dover - Hartlepool] Free

Jamie Devitt [Morecambe - Carlisle] Free

Josh Doherty [Watford - Leyton Orient] Free

CJ Hamilton [Sheffield United - Mansfield] Free

Andrew Hughes [Newport - Peterborough] Free

Reggie Lambe [Mansfield - Carlisle] Free

Gary McSheffrey [Scunthorpe - Doncaster] Free

Ryan Tafazolli [Mansfield - Peterborough] Free

Adam Webster [Portsmouth - Ipswich] £750,000

Robbie Weir [Burton - Leyton Orient] Free

3 June

Football League

David Gregory [Crystal Palace - Cambridge] Free

Ashley Hemmings [Dagenham & Redbridge - Mansfield] Free

AJ Leitch-Smith [Port Vale - Shrewsbury] Free

George Maris [Barnsley - Cambridge] Free

Ryan McGivern [Port Vale - Shrewsbury] Free

Aaron Phillips [Coventry - Northampton] Free

Danny Rose [Northampton - Portsmouth] Free

Ed Upson [Millwall - MK Dons] Free

2 June

Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan [Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City] Reported £20m

Football League

Josh Brownhill [Preston - Bristol City] Compensation

Piero Mingoia [Accrington - Cambridge] Free

1 June

Football League

Mark Duffy [Birmingham - Sheffield United] Free

Chris Hussey [Bury - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Dean Winnard [Accrington - Morecambe] Free

Joe Wright [Huddersfield - Doncaster] Free

Josh Yorwerth [Ipswich - Crawley] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.