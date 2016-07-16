Gossip column: Pogba, Kante, Costa, Mahrez, Toure, Berahino, Van Gaal

For a list of all the completed deals, check out the transfers page.

Chelsea will sign Leicester City midfielder N'Golo Kante, 25, for £30m over the weekend. They are also hopeful of signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 25, with Everton also interested in the Senegal international. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez, 25, is also likely to leave the Premier League champions after turning down the offer of a new contract. (Guardian)

Danny Drinkwater was expected to get an improved deal from Leicester but the 26-year-old midfielder says talks have not started.(Daily Mail)

Manchester United will complete the £105m signing of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 23, when the France international returns from holiday. (Sun)

Saturday's Daily Star reports that the FA want to speak to Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe

Dimitri Payet's agent has denied the 29-year-old West Ham playmaker said that he would be "100%" staying with the Hammers. (Daily Express)

West Ham made former striker Carlos Tevez an offer of £150,000-a-week to return to the club but the 32-year-old will instead sign for Brazilian side Corinthians. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 27, has told the Blues he wants to rejoin Atletico Madrid but new boss Antonio Conte wants the Spain international to stay. (AS, in Spanish)

Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich playmaker Mario Gotze but the 24-year-old is set to sign for former club Borussia Dortmund. (Bild via Daily Mirror)

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the Euro 2016 exploits of Wales and Iceland proved he does not need 'big name' signings to restore the club's fortunes. (Daily Express)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is considering up the future of keeper Joe Hart, 29, as the club weighs up a move for PSV Eindhoven's 25-year-old custodian Jeroen Zoet. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are considering a £20m move for West Brom striker Saido Berahino, 22. (Sun)

Atletico Nacional striker Marlos Moreno, 19, is joining Manchester City - according to the Colombia Olympic team's boss Carlos Restrepo. (Gol Caracol, via ESPN)

Inter Milan boss Roberto Mancini says his side will not be able to sign midfielder Yaya Toure, 34, from former club Manchester City. (Sky Sport Italia, via Manchester Evening News)

Ligue 1 side Marseille are set to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez, 30. (Birmingham Mail)

Leicester City are set to lose N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez

West Brom have offered Leicester City £9m for full-back Jeffrey Schlupp, 23. (Daily Telegraph)

Norwich are interested in signing Blackburn defender Grant Hanley, 24. (Daily Express)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has said the Championship side could still keep midfielders Moussa Sissoko, 26, and Georginio Wijnaldum, 25, despite rumours linking both with moves to the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle)

The domestic season started in Scotland on Friday and Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam is a little confused about the new League Cup group stage rules. Dundee United beat Arbroath on penalties after drawing the game 1-1 in 90 minutes. As a result, the Championship side got two points while Arbroath picked up one.

Scotland international Adam

Liverpool full-back Joe Gomez posted on his Instagram account that he has suffered a setback in his return from injury. The 19-year-old suffered a knee injury in October that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Gomez said his new problem is not related to his serious knee injury

If you were wondering where former Sunderland and Stoke striker Kenwyne Jones, 31, was then wonder no more...

Jones will join Atlanta United on 1 August, but will go out on loan as the team do not enter the MLS until 2017

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal could be appointed manager of Belgium if he lowers his wage demands. (Sun)